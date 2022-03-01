ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach Resident Highlighting Black Culture With First-Of-Its-Kind Metaverse Virtual Museum

By Bobeth Yates
 7 days ago

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – March 1 may mark the end of Black History Month, but a Pompano Beach resident is hoping to highlight African-American culture 24/7, 365 through a virtual museum.

The concept is the first of its kind. It’s a fully virtual museum that allows you to immerse yourself in the Black experience, and with a click of a button you can journey through time.

“You virtually reality your way through the exhibits. It’s tons of information, pictures photographs, films that focus on our history from the 1600s to the 1700s, 1800s all the way up to the 2000s,” said Lawrence Walker.

Walker is the founder of The Sankofa African American 3D Museum, which officially launched on February 25.  It includes four floors with more than 70 exhibits showcasing Black culture.

“Just imagine the picture of the slave ship and you’re transported in the hub of that slave ship and you hear the sounds, you hear the weeping and the crying, that exhibit is powerful that’s the one I like the most,” added Walker.

But the museum doesn’t just highlight the tragedies faced by Africans Americans. It also shows triumphs, and even pays homage to athletes and actors.

“It’s important for our kids and our kids to understand where we came from and where we are and who we are and what we contributed to this great country we live in today,” said Walker.

Walker adds it isn’t just the exhibits that make the museum important, but also the fact that they are the first museum in the metaverse.

“The metaverse is the creation of a virtual reality 3D system,” he said. “And for us to be the first history museum, educational system, to be out on the metaverse, that’s incredible.”

Another incredible thing is it’s all free. Just go to saa3dm.org for your virtual tour.

‘Old Place Was A Zero, This Is A 10’: Liberty Square Gets Full Makeover

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Liberty Square, the oldest and largest public housing complex in the southeast United States, got a full makeover. From granite countertops to stainless steel appliances, even central air, the Liberty Square Redevelopment Project is providing upgraded workforce and public housing for hundreds of families in the community. “I love it,” said Precious Johnson as she stepped into her newly built apartment for the first time. But the day was months in the making, as Johnson was among the many Miami residents who struggled to find a place to live as rent prices soared in recent months. “I’ve been in the process...
