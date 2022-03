At five years old, mastering how to sing a nursery rhyme or producing a finger-painting that gets to hold pride of place on the fridge is a creditable achievement. For YouTuber Miles Music Kid (aka Miles Bonham) though, such activities are child's play, and he has already graduated to mastering not one, but multiple musical instruments. Not only that, but the kid is also scarily proficient in arranging and editing his own musical creations using software such as Apple's Logic Pro.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO