A Deep Dive into Stacking Ensemble Machine Learning — Part II

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my recent article on stacking I explored what stacking is and how it works by building up a visual workflow of the 4 main steps involved in creating a stacking model. However, to really understand what is going on inside a stacking model (and hence to understand when and how...

Seekingalpha.com

Desktop Metal: Pre-Earnings Deep Dive

Today, we highlight Additive Manufacturing concern Desktop Metal for the first time. "'Truthful hyperbole' is a contradiction in terms. It's a way of saying, 'It's a lie, but who cares?'" ― Tony Schwartz. Today, we take our first in-depth look at Desktop Metal Inc. (DM), a somewhat controversial stock...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Machine Learning in the 2022 Supply Chain

In a mid-2020 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, I had the pleasure of speaking with managing editor Brielle Jaekel on the “emerging technologies that claim to help companies in the supply chain.” During that conversation, I mentioned the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML):
thefastmode.com

A Deep Dive into AI for Wireless Networks Featured

Wireless networks have evolved tremendously from the first GSM SMS two-word message, “Merry Christmas,” in 1992 to today’s expectation of 100 Mbps - with a real desire for 1 Gbps for the average wireless consumer. Over the ensuing years, semiconductor technology has followed Moore’s law to shrink chip features by over a factor of 5000, enabling more complex processing algorithms and wide bands of new RF spectrum. Wireless customers reluctantly tolerated dropped calls when mobile service began because it was better than stopping to find a payphone. Now we expect ubiquitous high-speed data service anywhere, anytime. Today’s lifestyles and thousands of new mobile applications have resulted in technology complexity outpacing conventional signal processing and network management algorithms. Fortunately, AI’s rapid evolution provides solutions which work symbiotically with current wireless standards to address these challenges and offer a clear path to next generation cellular.
KTEN.com

Treat your Windows PC to a lifetime license of PowerPoint, Word, Excel and more for 87% off today

Originally Posted On: https://bapcsalescanada.com/save-87-off-on-lifetimes-access-microsoft-office-2021/. Skip the subscription. Get a lifetime license to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, and more on your PC for just $39.99. Microsoft Office is the long-relied upon one-stop shop for everyone from pupils to professionals. With the Professional Plus edition, you’ll get the standard software...
HackerNoon

Build a Spatial Audio Web Application on the Dolby API

In this blog post, we’ll show how you can set up a 2D virtual video conference where participants will speak from fixed spatial perspectives using the Dolby.io Spatial Audio and the Dolby.io Web SDK. This blog will mainly focus on implementing a fixed spatial audio experience, all of the code is included in the repository in case you are interested in reviewing the interface changes as well.
pocketnow.com

Upcoming Windows 11 update will finally simplify managing Bluetooth devices

Microsoft finally streamlined Windows 11 updates a few weeks ago, dividing the updates into Dev, Beta, and Release Preview channels. The company has now pushed Windows 11 Build 22563 to the Insiders. The update comes with a number of changes, and one of the most noticeable changes is how managing Bluetooth devices work on Windows.
Golf.com

SuperSpeed’s affordable launch monitor bundle is perfect for swing speed training

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
HackerNoon

Implementing Blue/Green Deployments with Azure Web Apps for Containers

Using Deployment slots, we can perform Blue/Green deployments in Azure App Service to achieve zero-downtime deployments for our containerized workloads. Application uptime is critical for our cloud applications. Using Azure App Service slots, we can implement the Blue/Green deployment pattern to validate that new versions of our application will perform as expected in a production environment, without causing downtime to our existing version of our application. With App Service slots, we can deploy new versions of our container images to our Green slot, run tests against that slot to ensure that everything is working, and then direct incoming traffic to our updated container image.
DIY Photography

The Haida M10 II Filter System brings some nice workflow improvements over the original M10

I’ve used a number of square filter solutions over the years and it’s rare that new holders are released, but that’s what’s happened with Haida, with the release of the Haida M10 II. It’s an update to the original Haida M10 (review here) and it’s not just a slight rework with a new name, but it actually comes with some pretty nice design changes and improvements over its predecessor.
makeuseof.com

How to Number Rows in Microsoft Excel

Formatting data in Microsoft Excel can be tricky, especially when you need to amend a large dataset already filled out. Numbering the rows in Excel is an example of such formatting. If a dataset is small and continuous, one can easily number its rows manually or by auto-filling sequence. When...
GeekyGadgets

Use modern USB keyboards, gamepads and mice with your retro computer

If you would like to use modern USB keyboards, mice and game pads with your old retro computer collection, you may be interested in the USB4VC. An active protocol converter features a modern design and allows support for different platforms by swapping out protocol cards. The adapter has been specifically designed for low latency and is open source and powered by the awesome Raspberry Pi mini PC.
yankodesign.com

A camera-shaped EDC to easily adjust settings is a must-have part of your photography gear

The Camera Multi-Tool is an EDC item available on Kikkerland Design that allows users to store several handheld tools in their pocket or wallet. EDC items come in handy when you least expect them to. Contactless door openers came in handy with the onset of a global pandemic and donut-shaped plastic cutters can do more than just slice open plastic water bottles. Providing the perfect home for niche EDC items, Kikkerland Design is known for one of the world’s “largest [collections] of ingenious items combining form, function, and delight in equal parts.” Cameras are temperamental creatures, so Kikkerland Design released a handy multi-tool to help optimize camera settings and capture the perfect photograph.
Digital Trends

Truphone pairs with Skylo for ‘breakthrough’ mobile coverage

Truphone has announced a partnership with satellite network service provider Skylo Technologies to “create ubiquitous cellular and satellite coverage” for mobile users. Announced at Mobile World Congress 2022, the pairing aims to expand the areas where cell service is available by allowing users to switch between using cellular and satellite coverage with the push of just a few buttons.
Phone Arena

Google Chat rolls out new Space Manager feature

Soon Google Chat users will be able to be Space Managers, and even though this has nothing to do with controlling the traffic to the International Space Station, it’s still exciting! Google officially announced that the company is introducing several new features and improvements in Google Chat, mainly concerning Spaces.
MotorAuthority

Deep dive: Rivian R1T drive modes explained

Like many new vehicles, the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck has multiple drive modes designed to suit different driving situations or driver preferences. This short video from Rivian explains each of those modes. The R1T has eight drive modes—four each for on-road and off-road driving—which control the ride height, suspension...
thefastmode.com

NEC Adds Containerized Charging Gateway Function to its Converged Core

NEC recently announced it has enhanced its Converged Core by launching a containerized Charging Gateway Function (CGF). This new Network Function (NF) provides significant flexibility in processing increasingly complex billing information, while also enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) to efficiently launch new charging models. This new flexible billing capability frees MNOs from legacy usage-based systems and allows for monetization strategies that closely match a specific use case.5G networks are expected to provide end-users with various types of services built on eMBB), mMTC) and URLLC. While a legacy billing model, such as flat-rate or usage-based billing, may fit for eMMB services, it will become inadequate as mMTC and URLLC services come to life in the coming years. For example, a Quality of Service model would be more suitable for a URLLC, with quality guarantees with discounts based on Service Level Agreements. mMTC billings, on the other hand, should be based on the number of concurrent connections for IoT devices, such as connected home appliances.
TechCrunch

Figma brings whiteboarding to the iPad

Since launch, the company has reached a $10 billion valuation and accrued millions of users, all on the back of that same collaboration-based ideology. FigJam is a whiteboarding tool that launched in early 2021 that allows folks within an organization (not just designers) to brainstorm and work together on projects.
