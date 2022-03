Sercompe Business Technology provides essential cloud services to roughly 60 corporate clients, supporting a total of about 50,000 users. So, it’s crucial that the Joinville, Brazil, company’s underlying IT infrastructure deliver reliable service with predictably high performance. But with a complex IT environment that includes more than 2,000 virtual machines and 1 petabyte—equivalent to a million gigabytes—of managed data, it was overwhelming for network administrators to sort through all the data and alerts to figure out what was going on when problems cropped up. And it was tough to ensure network and storage capacity were where they should be, or when to do the next upgrade.

