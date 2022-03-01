HIGHLIGHTS: Landry, Karr keep hoop dreams alive in Class 4A playoffs

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The 2022 LHSAA Class 4A boy’s basketball playoff bracket advanced on Monday with No. 8-seed L.B. Landry completing a 22-point swing to upset No. 9-seed Lakeshore, 80-66, in Algiers.

The Bucs were bolstered by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Anthony Johnson to cut the Titans’ lead to five at the half.

The junior guard then hit another triple in the third to tie the game at 46 apiece. Fellow Landry guard Shauudu’Cour Nicholas gave the Bucs the lead with an authoritative slam in the third.

Later in the day, nearby Edna Karr dismantled the 15th-seeded South Terrebonne, 61-46.

The No. 2 Cougars were able to overcome four first-half 3-pointers from Gators senior Christian Arceneaux to take a 27-20 halftime lead thanks in part to the play of Tyrone Wilson. The Cougars guard tallied two triples of his own, along with three free throws for nine points in the first half.

Both Landry and Karr advance separately to the Class 4A quarterfinals to be held March 3-4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.