HIGHLIGHTS: Landry, Karr keep hoop dreams alive in Class 4A playoffs

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17UcfC_0eRxl1DI00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The 2022 LHSAA Class 4A boy’s basketball playoff bracket advanced on Monday with No. 8-seed L.B. Landry completing a 22-point swing to upset No. 9-seed Lakeshore, 80-66, in Algiers.

The Bucs were bolstered by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Anthony Johnson to cut the Titans’ lead to five at the half.

John Curtis Boy’s Basketball earns semi-final berth for the first time since 2015

The junior guard then hit another triple in the third to tie the game at 46 apiece. Fellow Landry guard Shauudu’Cour Nicholas gave the Bucs the lead with an authoritative slam in the third.

Later in the day, nearby Edna Karr dismantled the 15th-seeded South Terrebonne, 61-46.

The No. 2 Cougars were able to overcome four first-half 3-pointers from Gators senior Christian Arceneaux to take a 27-20 halftime lead thanks in part to the play of Tyrone Wilson. The Cougars guard tallied two triples of his own, along with three free throws for nine points in the first half.

Both Landry and Karr advance separately to the Class 4A quarterfinals to be held March 3-4.

WGNO

Curtis falls to Scotlandville in Division I title game

A great stretch of postseason basketball ended Saturday night for Curtis, as the Patriots fell to Scotlandville 62-58 in the Division I championship game at the Superdome. Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports. Darious Rockett led Curtis with 14 points. Ravon Smith led Scotlandville with 18.
BASKETBALL
WGNO

UNO Privateers Finish Series Sweep at ULM

The New Orleans Privateers used a five-run fourth inning to sprint ahead and got key plays in the field down the stretch of a 10-5 win over the ULM Warhawks on Sunday afternoon to complete the first road sweep for New Orleans since 2020.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

LSU Softball finishes the weekend with two shutouts at Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE, LA. – The No. 21/22 LSU softball team (17-6) run-ruled Louisiana Tech (15-8), 8-0 in six innings and shutout Central Connecticut State (0-14), 5-0 at Tiger Park to conclude the LSU Invitational. The Tigers have won 12 of their last 13 games overall, with five of the last eight resulting in shutouts. LSU collected […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Resume builder: Tigers rally to beat Bama

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime, and LSU scored the final six points to beat No. 25 Alabama 80-77. Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU, which came […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

They got it: Newman wins state title

A year ago, top seed Newman lost the Division III championship game to Dunham. This year, they came back and got the trophy. With a strong second half, the top seeded Greenies defeated third seed Lafayette Christian 56-47. Here’s the highlights and Newman head coach Randy Livingston. Canin Jefferson was the MVP with 19 points.
BASKETBALL
WGNO

