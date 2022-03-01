ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Satellite images show 40 mile long Russian convoy near Kyiv

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQjpA_0eRxkseF00
World News

A Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv is far bigger than initially thought, with satellite images showing it occupying much of a 40 mile stretch of road north of the Ukrainian capital.

It comes as more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, according to a post by the head of the region Dmytro Zhyvytsky on Telegram.

And explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia’s invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance. The Russian military assault on Ukraine was in its fifth day on Monday.

On the border with Belarus, a Ukrainian delegation held talks with Russian officials, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Mr Putin, urging him to halt the offensive.

Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian rouble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. And Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, pushing the country toward sports pariah status.

Kyiv’s outgunned but determined troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for the time being.

US officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts. Russia still lacked control of Ukrainian airspace.

As talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations wrapped up near the Belarusian border, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv itself.

Russian troops have been advancing slowly on the capital city of nearly three million people. On Monday, a military convoy consisting of hundreds of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was no more than 17 miles from the city centre, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company.

It was earlier believed to be 17 miles long, but additional satellite imagery showed it stretching for 40 miles. Maxar said the newer images cover a wider area and were less obscured by clouds. Several homes and other buildings were seen burning near roads where the convoy is traveling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqQ7z_0eRxkseF00
Ukrainian police gesture during an airstrike alarm outside the railway station in Kyiv (Vadim Ghirda/AP) (AP)

Long lines formed outside Kyiv supermarkets on Monday as residents were allowed out of bomb shelters and homes for the first time since a curfew was imposed on Saturday. Some found food, but others did not.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have sought safety at night in Kyiv’s subway system and other makeshift shelters around the country, where parents try to calm their children’s fears.

Ukrainian authorities said at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured in fighting in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, where social media videos showed apartment buildings being shelled. They warned that the actual figures could be much higher.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office had confirmed that 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed in the Russian invasion and 304 others wounded since Thursday, though she cautioned the tally was likely a vast undercount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7VvL_0eRxkseF00
People lie in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter (Zoya Shu/AP) (AP)

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Russian delegations met on Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. The meeting ended with no immediate reports of agreements, but Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said further talks could take place “in the near future”.

Before the meeting, Mr Zelensky’s office said Ukraine would demand an immediate cease-fire.

While Ukraine sent its defence minister and other top officials, the Russian delegation was led by Mr Putin’s cultural adviser — Vladimir Medinsky — an unlikely envoy for ending the war and a sign of how Moscow viewed the talks.

Mr Medinsky said the sides “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen”. He also said the talks would continue in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Western officials believe Mr Putin wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a compliant regime, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. His comments have raised fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Medinsky
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Michelle Bachelet
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
WausauPilot

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why did Russia invade Ukraine? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York. Ukraine and Russia are two countries that border each other...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Russian World#Ukraine#Convoy#Ukrainian#French#Russians#Belarusian
newschain

BBC resumes reporting in Russia after temporary suspension

The BBC has resumed English language reporting in Russia after temporarily suspending the work of its news journalists and support staff in the country. The broadcaster said they have “considered the implications” of new Russian legislation that would make it a criminal offence to spread “fake” or “false” news about the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Premier League suspends broadcast deal in Russia

Premier League games will not be shown on Russian television after the governing body suspended its agreement with broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport). The decision was made at a shareholders’ meeting in London on Tuesday, where all 20 clubs were in agreement, as the Premier League continues to react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA
newschain

Irish truckers leave for Ukraine with 500 tonnes of aid

Irish truckers have began a journey to Ukraine carrying 500 tonnes of aid for the war-torn country. The first section of a convoy of 25 Irish lorries, carrying hundreds of tonnes of aid for the people of Ukraine, left Dublin Port early on Tuesday afternoon. The goods, including medical supplies...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
newschain

Joe Biden set to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war

Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a source. The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to US and western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission from massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion.
POTUS
newschain

Premier League, EFL and FA take the action away from Russian viewers

Premier League games will not be shown on Russian television after the governing body suspended its agreement with broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport). The decision was made at a shareholders’ meeting in London on Tuesday, where all 20 clubs were in agreement, as the Premier League continues to react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy