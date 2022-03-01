ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Russian sports organisations face heavy toll of mounting sporting sanctions

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g25Ky_0eRxkmb700
Sport

Russia must face the realities of mounting sporting sanctions led by suspension from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, including World Cup play-offs.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led the European and world governing bodies to impose temporary expulsion from all club and national fixtures.

And both UEFA and FIFA have warned Russia there can be no return until “football can again be a vector for unity and peace among people”.

A joint statement from the governing bodies heaped sporting isolation on Russia in the wake of their continued war.

“Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice,” read the statement.

“These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

Spartak Moscow’s removal from the Europa League will hand RB Leipzig direct progression into the European second-tier competition’s quarter-finals.

European football bosses UEFA also confirmed the cessation of its sponsorship deals with Russian energy company Gazprom, worth around £34million a season.

“UEFA has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions,” read a UEFA statement.

“The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and UEFA EURO 2024.”

The suspension should put a stop to Russia’s World Cup play-off semi-final in late March.

FIFA had faced criticism over its initial decision on Sunday night to allow Russia to continue to compete in the men’s World Cup play-offs, but on neutral territory and under the Football Union of Russia banner.

Players unions and national associations joined the queue to condemn Russia and call for sporting sanctions, with the Scottish, Irish, Northern Irish, Welsh and English FAs all vowed to refuse to face Russia in any fixture.

The International Olympic Committee called on sports federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials and teams from international competitions wherever possible.

The British Olympic Association also issued a statement calling for the removal of Russia and Belarus from all top sporting competitions.

Formula One’s governing body was due to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

The Automobile Federation of Ukraine president Leonid Kostyuchenk has demanded the FIA bans all Russian and Belarusian drivers from competing outside of their own countries.

World Rugby denounced Russia’s “aggressive invasion”, adding the country’s actions have been facilitated by Belarus, and the governing body has therefore decided to suspend both countries “from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice” with full and immediate effect.

The Rugby Union of Russia has also been suspended from World Rugby membership.

Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina heaped pressure on tennis’ governing bodies to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition.

And the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) suspended all Russian and Belarusian national teams and clubs from all competitions until further notice.

Russia has therefore lost hosting rights for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why did Russia invade Ukraine? – Artie W., age 9, Astoria, New York. Ukraine and Russia are two countries that border each other...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Euro 2024#Russian#European#The Europa League#Rb Leipzig#Gazprom#The Uefa Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

BBC resumes reporting in Russia after temporary suspension

The BBC has resumed English language reporting in Russia after temporarily suspending the work of its news journalists and support staff in the country. The broadcaster said they have “considered the implications” of new Russian legislation that would make it a criminal offence to spread “fake” or “false” news about the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Joe Biden set to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war

Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a source. The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to US and western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission from massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion.
POTUS
newschain

Irish truckers leave for Ukraine with 500 tonnes of aid

Irish truckers have began a journey to Ukraine carrying 500 tonnes of aid for the war-torn country. The first section of a convoy of 25 Irish lorries, carrying hundreds of tonnes of aid for the people of Ukraine, left Dublin Port early on Tuesday afternoon. The goods, including medical supplies...
ECONOMY
newschain

UK should ‘cut red tape’ to help fleeing Ukrainian refugees

The UK Government needs to “cut the red tape” to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian aggression, The Welsh First Minister has said. Mark Drakeford on Tuesday called on Boris Johnson and his Cabinet to “revisit its immigration policies” in order to simplify the process which allows those escaping conflict to enter the country.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Premier League, EFL and FA take the action away from Russian viewers

Premier League games will not be shown on Russian television after the governing body suspended its agreement with broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport). The decision was made at a shareholders’ meeting in London on Tuesday, where all 20 clubs were in agreement, as the Premier League continues to react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA
newschain

Premier League suspends broadcast deal in Russia

Premier League games will not be shown on Russian television after the governing body suspended its agreement with broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport). The decision was made at a shareholders’ meeting in London on Tuesday, where all 20 clubs were in agreement, as the Premier League continues to react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA
newschain

What does the UK import from Russia?

The UK imported goods from Russia worth a total of £10.3 billion in 2021, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This was the equivalent of 2% of the total value of all imported goods from around the world. The number one import from Russia was oil, which...
ECONOMY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy