Mourners gather for vigil service of Mecca priest who died from COVID-19

Coachella Valley supports local Ukrainian Restaurant, Haus of Pizza
Although Russian-Ukrainian tension continues abroad, the valley community is looking for ways to support Ukrainians here at home. Locally owned restaurant, Haus of Pizza, is serving up a Russian special the first week of every month. The menu under the name of "Russian food coma," features dishes from former Soviet countries including Ukraine. Some of The post Coachella Valley supports local Ukrainian Restaurant, Haus of Pizza appeared first on KESQ.
Preliminary hearing continues in murder of Coachella Valley couple
The preliminary hearing for four of the six suspects involved in the murder of a Coachella Valley moved into its second day on Tuesday. Five witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, bringing the total to 8 witnesses who have testified in the preliminary hearing. Jonathan Reynoso and Audrey Moran disappeared in 2017. Three years later, The post Preliminary hearing continues in murder of Coachella Valley couple appeared first on KESQ.
Six people displaced after fire at Coachella home
A home caught on fire Tuesday afternoon in a Coachella neighborhood, leaving six people displaced. The fire was initially reported at approximately 2:47 p.m. on the 50000 block of Saltillo Circle, CAL FIRE confirmed. CAL FIRE crews arrived at the scene and saw a single-story residence fully involved with fire. There was no word on The post Six people displaced after fire at Coachella home appeared first on KESQ.
