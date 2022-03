Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced that the application window for the 2022 Governor’s Fellows Program is open through Mar. 28. The Governor’s Fellows Program is an opportunity for rising college seniors and recent graduates to get a firsthand look at the executive branch in action. Since 1982, fellows have worked alongside the governor’s cabinet and staff, learning about state government and assisting in essential work for the commonwealth.

