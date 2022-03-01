ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota to resume Japan production after virus hits supplier

TOKYO (AP) — Production will resume Wednesday at all of Toyota’s 14 plants in Japan after they were idled for a...

POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
YourCentralValley.com

Toyota suspends production in Japan following possible cyberattack

(The Hill) – Toyota Motor Corporation, the Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer, said on Monday that it’s suspending domestic factory operations starting Tuesday following a cyberattack that hit one of its suppliers, according to a Reuters report. The suspension will cause a loss of around 13,000 cars of output. The disruption comes as Japan joins the West […]
BUSINESS
UPI News

Luxury automakers Ferrari, Lamborghini cease production in Russia

March 8 (UPI) -- Luxury automakers Ferrari and Lamborghini on Tuesday added their names to the growing list of motor vehicle companies that have suspended production and business operations inside Russia. In a statement, Ferrari said, "given the ongoing situation Ferrari has taken the decision to suspend the production of...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

What Brand Truck Does the Russian Military Drive?

On February 24th, 2022, Russia invaded the nation of Ukraine. The result is proving to be the largest land war in Europe since World War II. Images of Russian trucks and 4×4 troop transports convoys are filling the news. Here are the makes and models of the most common Russian military vehicles.
CARS
Reuters

Italy to give new electric car buyers subsidy of up to 6,000 euros

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy plans to subsidise up to 6,000 euros ($6,570) of the purchase price of new electric vehicles as part of its plan to support the country's automotive industry, a government source said on Tuesday. Rome has set aside 8.7 billion euros until 2030, including around...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Swiftwick Launches Flite XT Trail Outdoor Socks With Proprietary Fiber

Click here to read the full article. The proprietary GripDry fiber in the heel and forefoot of the sock uses micro treads to provide traction and grip inside the shoe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCanada Goose CEO: China Online Business Up 60%AWI's China Merino Wool Marketing Campaign Bears FruitFeel Merino Campaign Relaunches in North America With AmazonBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
US News and World Report

Russian Steel Billionaire Calls Lost Lives in Ukraine a Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
ECONOMY

