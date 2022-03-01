Toyota to resume Japan production after virus hits supplier

Click here to read the full article. The proprietary GripDry fiber in the heel and forefoot of the sock uses micro treads to provide traction and grip inside the shoe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalCanada Goose CEO: China Online Business Up 60%AWI's China Merino Wool Marketing Campaign Bears FruitFeel Merino Campaign Relaunches in North America With AmazonBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

APPAREL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO