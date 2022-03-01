ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Community Members Demand Change Amid Accusations Of Racism In New Prague Area Schools

By Kirsten Mitchell
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesotans are calling for changes in their community after accusations of racism at two high school sporting events.

Two school districts won’t compete against New Prague , citing racist encounters at a boys’ hockey game and girls’ basketball game a few weeks ago.

Monday night, New Prague students, teachers and community members addressed the issues in front of the school board.

“As a school counselor privy to very private conversations, I’m terribly well aware that we do not currently offer this federally-mandated protection. We are not a zero-tolerance school,” said school counselor Angie Erickson to the board.

Many who attended the meeting said the latest incidents have shined a spotlight on a bigger issue in the district, and they called on the board to do more.

“You guys as a school board, there is no type of diversity whatsoever, so you guys can’t possibly understand where we’re coming from as people of color,” said New Prague High School Student Ramon Griffin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZMGL_0eRxkJCA00

(credit: CBS)

In light of the allegations, school leaders at New Prague High School said they took several steps to make changes, including holding listening sessions.

One teacher read a statement from high school staff in which they committed to taking steps to change the culture and make students feel safe.

“We stand behind Principal Adams’s statement to students and families denouncing white supremacy and racist, xenophobic and anti-LGBTQ words, actions and symbols,” said teacher Rachel Harmon.

Superintendent Tim Dittberner said the investigation into allegations of racism at New Prague sporting events is nearly complete. He said he would provide a public update on its results.

“We need to repair the harm that has been done. It’s up to us as school leaders to set expectations,” Dittberner said. “Hate, disrespect and intimidation have no place within our schools. Every student should feel welcome.”

He also announced a three-step plan, which includes creating a diverse school district climate task force; providing more resources and development for staff; and working with student leaders in athletics and other activities to raise awareness about appropriate conduct.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Community Leaders Say A Teachers Strike Would Hurt Students

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — As a possible teachers strike looms, negotiations in St. Paul are still ongoing between the school district and the teachers union. Discussions on Sunday lasted through the night until 4 a.m. Monday. Those discussions picked up again late Monday morning. At issue are things such as teacher pay, class sizes and mental health services for students. Across the river in Minneapolis, teachers are also threatening to walk off the job if similar issues aren’t addressed. Both unions could strike Tuesday morning. Outside the St. Paul district office on Monday, the Minnesota Parent Union and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Educators Strike For Higher Pay, Better Conditions For Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis public school educators are officially on strike as of Tuesday morning. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals announced the strike early Monday evening. The union and school district failed to come to an agreement during the 10-day cooling period following a strike authorization vote late last month. Teachers and school support staff began picketing at schools at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, and union leaders were holding a press conference at that time at Justice Page Middle School in south Minneapolis. HAPPENING NOW:Educators picketing outside Justice Page Middle School. They’ve been out here since 7:30am. This is day...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Teachers, School District Reach Tentative Deal, Avoiding Strike

Originally published March 7 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Classes will continue uninterrupted at St. Paul Public Schools Tuesday after the district and the St. Paul Federation of Educators announced a contract agreement Monday evening, avoiding a strike at the last minute. This decision was closely watched by more than 32,000 St. Paul students and their families. Here’s what we’re told is in the agreement: * Class size caps * More mental health support * Guaranteed recess * Raises, especially for educational assistants Leah VanDassor, president of the SPFE, says “it shouldn’t have taken a strike vote” to reach this deal. “This has been an amazing, difficult, taxing...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Report Of Weapon Leads To Lockdown At Burnsville High School

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Burnsville High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning following a report of a weapon in the building. Local police in the southern Twin Cities suburb said that they responded to the school, located on 600 block of Highway 13, and searched the campus. No injuries have been reported. School administrators sent an email to parents saying that the lockdown went into effect at 11:30 a.m. after there was a report of a weapon at the school. Parents were told not to come to the building. This is a developing story. Check back for more.
BURNSVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Prague, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
New Prague, MN
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: ‘Bigorexia’ Affecting Teen Boys And Adult Men

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Have you ever heard of “bigorexia”? It’s affecting a number of teenage boys and adult men. It’s when they become obsessed with losing body fat and are consumed with lifting weights. Like with eating disorders, experts believe it’s being inspired by TikTok, the Chinese-owned social media giant that some experts say is harming children. This week, Minnesota joined seven other states in announcing an investigation of TikTok. For both girls and boys, the platform can encourage beauty and body standards that are unrealistic. Other problems like sexual predators and suicide have also been linked to the social media app. TikTok operates...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Father-Daughter Remodeling Team Takes On 165-Year-Old Excelsior Home

Originally published March 7 EXCELSIOR, Minn. (WCCO) — One good thing to come out of the pandemic is that many people gravitated towards things they love to do — and they’re still doing them. For a father-daughter team, that means renovating old houses. And in some cases, really old houses. “If I’m going to do something besides teaching, I’m going to do something I love,” said Kurt Weber. During his career, Kurt has been a teacher and a hockey coach, but remodeling is his real love. “The new construction is fine, but the remodeling is a fun challenge,” said Kurt. In this case the challenge...
EXCELSIOR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mpls., St. Paul Families Making Emergency Child Care Plans Ahead Of Possible Teachers Strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re less than a week out from a possible teacher strike in the Twin Cities. If there’s no deal by Monday, Minneapolis and St. Paul students will not be in class Tuesday, March 8th. That has families thinking about their backup plans. “I have a fourth grader and a kindergartner who go to Waite Park Elementary,” said Steve McPherson, a Minneapolis Public Schools parent. If Minneapolis teachers go on strike, McPherson plans to reemploy the pandemic pod system. “We had this group, you know, we sort of formed bonds over the pandemic, you know, and we all support each other,” said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy