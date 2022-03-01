Community Members Demand Change Amid Accusations Of Racism In New Prague Area Schools

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesotans are calling for changes in their community after accusations of racism at two high school sporting events.

Two school districts won’t compete against New Prague , citing racist encounters at a boys’ hockey game and girls’ basketball game a few weeks ago.

Monday night, New Prague students, teachers and community members addressed the issues in front of the school board.

“As a school counselor privy to very private conversations, I’m terribly well aware that we do not currently offer this federally-mandated protection. We are not a zero-tolerance school,” said school counselor Angie Erickson to the board.

Many who attended the meeting said the latest incidents have shined a spotlight on a bigger issue in the district, and they called on the board to do more.

“You guys as a school board, there is no type of diversity whatsoever, so you guys can’t possibly understand where we’re coming from as people of color,” said New Prague High School Student Ramon Griffin.

In light of the allegations, school leaders at New Prague High School said they took several steps to make changes, including holding listening sessions.

One teacher read a statement from high school staff in which they committed to taking steps to change the culture and make students feel safe.

“We stand behind Principal Adams’s statement to students and families denouncing white supremacy and racist, xenophobic and anti-LGBTQ words, actions and symbols,” said teacher Rachel Harmon.

Superintendent Tim Dittberner said the investigation into allegations of racism at New Prague sporting events is nearly complete. He said he would provide a public update on its results.

“We need to repair the harm that has been done. It’s up to us as school leaders to set expectations,” Dittberner said. “Hate, disrespect and intimidation have no place within our schools. Every student should feel welcome.”

He also announced a three-step plan, which includes creating a diverse school district climate task force; providing more resources and development for staff; and working with student leaders in athletics and other activities to raise awareness about appropriate conduct.