ADPH grant will address environmental and safety hazards in low-income homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville mother of small children is upset with her apartment complex. She says that she and her children are getting sick from the mold where they live.

Management at the complex told her that there is very little that they could do because mold is in the air and she would have to speak with the owner to get rid of the issue.

“The smell gets stronger and you can actually smell the mold in my kids’ room. My kids could have long-term health issues,” the woman told News 19.

After her landlord told her that the problem is due to air quality, she says she sent her complaint to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The ADPH says that the issue is so great and so widespread in every low-income community that they had to apply for what is called the Healthy Homes Production Grant through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, to remove environmental and safety hazards and to assist building owners to help some of Alabama’s vulnerable and underserved communities.

“It could be as simple as a handrail on a stair going up into the home. But we are going to address some issues. Water issues or you know maybe some old broken wooden windows and things like that as well. But it allows us to use $10,000 per home that does qualify for those environmental hazard repairs,” explained Steven McDaniel, Indoor Air Quality and Lead Branch of the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The ADPH says that they aren’t forcing the property owners to address the issues, but, many of the tenants that are facing health issues make up a portion of the Black Belt region, an area of focus from state lawmakers.

“If we encounter a home that has small children and the elevated blood levels are an issue we are going to address that lead-based paint through mediation,” said McDaniel.

The ADPH says that the grant money will first focus on counties that are not receiving HUD funds, including counties in north Alabama.

