ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Local police cracking down on thefts in West Texas

By MADALYN BIERSTER
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjawO_0eRxjoOm00

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Just about every night you see reports of thefts in our newscasts. They happen all too often across West Texas.

Corporal Steve Lesueur with the Odessa Police Department says, “Starting around Thanksgiving, and into the New Year, it’s not uncommon for us to experience a rise in thefts.”

Both Odessa and Midland Police Departments say they are doing everything they can to put a stop to these crimes.

Deputy Chief Greg McCright with the Midland Police Department says, “Our property division in Texas this year came up with a an undercover operation where they hit some of the bigger stores that are hit more frequently on thefts and shoplifting.”

The goal of the undercover operations is to catch these thieves in the act. Detectives from both Midland and Odessa say they officers respond to store thefts often.

In Odessa, Corporal Lesueur says those thefts happen every single day.

Reports from OPD say in 2020, there were a total of 2,200 thefts, and in 2021, there were 1,970 thefts. So far in 2022, they’ve seen more than 100.

“The thefts have remained around 2000 for the past several years.” said Cpl. Lesueur.

Midland Police reports state its larceny or theft numbers, combined with motor vehicle thefts in 2021 was around 2,181. In 2020 that number was much higher– totaling 2,794 thefts.

Deputy Chief McCright says overall, thefts in Midland have went down significantly in recent years.

“2021 overall our property thefts went down well over 20%, so break down each one of our categories from burglaries to theft, motor vehicle theft, all of those went down 20% or more.” said Deputy Chief McCright.

A big majority of these thefts are car break ins and stolen cars.

“Leaving your car people carry guns and a lot of times they carry them in their cars, so those become target to opportunity for these crooks.” said Deputy Chief McCright.

Police have advice for all drivers.

“There are a lot of work vehicles in Texas, so there’s expensive equipment in those, personal artifacts in there as well, so you have a lot of criminals going after those things because they can pawn those and get a good amount of money and then move onto the next car.” said Deputy Chief McCright.

“It’s not uncommon for these leaves to go from Odessa to a nearby city, and vice versa, there’s still a vehicle here and then go to a nearby city and commit several other auto burglary thefts.” said Cpl. Lesueur. “Sometimes it’s just personal documents, sometimes are there looking for his keys, so look for a spare key to the house so they can burglarized the house at a later date, garage door openers, they’re looking for things like that.”

Police have a warning for drivers during the winter months.

“It’s cold out there today and we still got a few more cold weeks for sure over the year, people leaving their cars unlocked when they warm up their cars is another way that we have people stealing those vehicles.” said Deputy Chief McCright.

“So for the last several years we’ve had consistently a few dozen stolen vehicles per month, and we definitely experience an increase during the winter months” said Cpl. Lesueur.

Both police departments say push to start keys often left in cars. Making it easy for thieves to take off.

“It’s not just people go up and hot wire, thieves are lazy, they’re looking for an easy way in, so that’s all they do they go around and check vehicles the door handles to see if vehicles are left unlocked.” said Cpl. Lesueur. “So in the state of Texas it’s illegal to have a remote start, it’s illegal to leave the key in the ignition, that’s if the vehicle is left unattended.”

But of course there are always ways to deter these criminals, including surveillance cameras, motion censored lighting and even having a pet.

“Most of our property crimes are crimes of convenience if you make your house difficult to break into, if you make your car difficult to break in.” said Cpl. Lesueur.

“Have a good lighting around your house, keeping your doors locked, keeping your car is locked, these are the things that prevent these types of crimes from happening more.” said Deputy Chief McCright.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 4

sansan
7d ago

I'm confident that the rise in crime is directly correlated to illegal crossings across our borders. We need a presidential team with a backbone.

Reply(3)
4
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, ECSO arrests two

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people accused of buying stolen catalytic converters. Crystal Delira, 33, and Mike Torres, 55, were taken into custody on March 3. They have been charged with Purchase of Stolen Catalytic Converters, a state jail felony. According to a news release, an ESCO deputy […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen arrested after smuggling attempt leads to DPS crash

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 16-year-old suspect after they say he led authorities on a police chase during a human smuggling attempt. According to officials, a DPS Trooper attempted to pull over a silver Chevy Malibu at 2 p.m. in Sullivan City on Friday. The driver […]
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Petition for three accused of killing stepfather reaches over 500K

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An online petition on behalf of three individuals accused of killing a man for assaulting a family member has now reached over 500,000 signatures. As of the publishing of this article, the online petition had a total of 507,685 signatures. Alejandro Trevino,18, Christian Trevino, 17, and Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, are […]
PHARR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
City
West, TX
West, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Friends shocked by sudden death of loved one

MIDLAND, TX (Nexstar)– Midland Police say a Midland man died Saturday morning after a single vehicle crash on county road 130. The victim was 23-year-old Jose Baeza. Police say Saturday around midnight he died at the scene of the crash because of his injuries. Some of Baeza’s close friends spoke about his sudden loss. “I […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

1 dead in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – According to Texas DPS, a fatal crash took place on March 2nd at around 5:42 pm on State Highway 176 and County Road 2751. In the official release, Texas DPS reports that 28-year-old Randie Leigh Canterbury of Lenorah, Texas was stopped at the intersection of State Highway 176 facing north […]
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating DK burglary

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify three men accused of burglary.  On October 23, 2021, OPD responded to a DK station in the 2700 block of N Grandview to investigate a burglary. A witness told police three men, assumed to be in their early twenties […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for hit and run suspects

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people involved in a hit and run.  Around 4:00 a.m. on February 22, officers responded to a crash on Oakwood Drive and JBS Parkway. At the scene, investigators found a silver Ford Fusion that had crashed into a […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Thefts#Thanksgiving#Opd
ABC Big 2 News

Dixie Boulevard construction this week

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – In a recent release from the City of Odessa, starting tomorrow North Dixie Boulevard traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. This project will take place between 44th street and 56th street. Contractors will start milling out asphalt to the two inside lanes and after crews will […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Three arrested at Bass Pro Shop after sting operation

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men accused of trying to sell drugs to an FBI informant were arrested at the Bass Pro Shop parking lot in Harlingen. One of the men later admitted that his wife was a law enforcement officer. Florentino Treviño, Jonathan Macias and Jesus Zuniga were arrested on March 2. According to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

60 illegal migrants apprehended in Presidio County

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Early Friday morning, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office and the Presidio Police Department assisted border agents after a group of 60 illegal migrants was found in the area.  According to a release, the illegal migrants were all Cuban nationals who entered the United States via the Rio Grande. Detainees included men, […]
PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland woman dies in crash

MIDLAND, TX. (NEXSTAR) A Midland woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 349. DPS says 22-year-old Angel Guerra tried to do a U-turn on SH 349 about five miles south of Midland. Troopers say a man driving a truck collided with her. Guerra died on scene. The man driving the truck is okay. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ector Co Sheriff talks ‘major’ drug bust

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant early Friday morning, the result of a months long investigation, and confiscated thousands of dollars worth of drugs and guns. Now three men are behind bars.  The “major bust” happened in the 12000 block of W Edith Street. While executing the warrant, […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
783K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy