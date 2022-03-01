ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan, U.S. finance chiefs pledge 'maximum costs' for Russia

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18mvdK_0eRxjZ6l00

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States pledged on Tuesday to work together to force Russia to “pay the high price” for its invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

Speaking shortly after his online talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Suzuki said both sides agreed to continue to coordinate with each other in acting against Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The fact that Russian central bank raised interest rates showed that sanctions were having an impact, he added.

Yellen pledged to work closely with Japan and other G7 wealthy democracies to isolate Russia from the global financial system and “impose maximum costs” on Moscow, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement after her call with Suzuki.

G7 finance ministers are due to meet virtually on Tuesday to discuss the financial sanctions against Russia.

“Secretary Yellen highlighted the force of the unprecedented and coordinated measures from the U.S. and its partners and allies, including Japan, and welcomed Japan’s recent action towards the Central Bank of Russia and intention to take action against Belarus,” the Treasury said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan, U.S. agree to continue to work closely against Russia - finmin

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States confirmed their intention to have Russia “pay the high price” for its outrageous act against Ukraine, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday. Speaking shortly after his online talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Suzuki said the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan's sanctions to help impose massive costs on Russia, U.S. says

Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Japan's financial sanctions against Russia, together with those of other allies and partners, would help impose massive costs on Russia and thwart its ability to wage its war on Ukraine, according to a U.S. State Department statement. "We reaffirmed...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
CBS Boston

‘Everything Is Going To Cost More,’ Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Could Hurt Your Finances For Months

BOSTON (CBS) – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will have an impact on your finances, at least for the next few months, according to CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger. She says the most severe impact right now is on gas prices, as oil prices topped $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014. “We’ve seen oil and gas prices up by 40% from a year ago. We’re headed higher, unfortunately,” she said on CBS Mornings Thursday. “According to AAA we’re at about $3.54 nationally for a gallon of gas. If this persists, if this goes on, we could see oil and...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

G7 finance chiefs look to agree further moves to isolate Russia

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven major economies expect agreement in coming days on possible further sanctions aimed at isolating Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, Germany’s finance minister said after talks on Tuesday. “We want to isolate Russia politically, financially and economically,” Christian Lindner told...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Japan joins U.S., others in excluding Russia from SWIFT system

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan will join the United States and other Western countries in blocking certain Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international payment system, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Tokyo will put sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Ukraine#Finance#Russian#The U S Treasury
The Independent

Britain ready to inflict maximum economic pain on Russia, says Truss

Britain will make it “as painful as possible” for Russia if President Vladimir Putin unleashes an all-out attack on Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned.Ms Truss said the Russian leader appears to be “hell-bent” on invading his neighbour, including potentially an assault on the capital, Kyiv.She said the Government has further measures “in the locker” which it could activate, after an initial tranche of sanctions announced on Tuesday was widely criticised as being too weak.Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs that three oligarchs linked to the Kremlin and five smaller Russian banks were being targeted in the “first barrage”...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's child-rearing costs far outstrip U.S., Japan -research

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The cost of raising a child in China stands at nearly seven times its per capita GDP, far more than the United States and Japan, highlighting the challenges facing Chinese policymakers as they try to tackle rapidly declining birth rates, new research showed. Experts warn...
CHINA
Washington Times

White House praises Japan for joining the effort to cut Russian finances, banks

The White House praised Japan on Sunday for joining Europe and the West in supporting efforts to disconnect Russia from critical banking systems. The U.S. and Europe on Saturday kicked a number of Russian banks off the system known as SWIFT, making it difficult for them to conduct international financial transactions. It is the strongest sanction imposed so far for the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.
POTUS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Unclear if Japan to join in Russia sanctions

TOKYO — Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi says he spoke with his U.S. counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the phone Saturday and they agreed they must respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine properly to prevent it from becoming “a wrong lesson” because of its potential influence in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Russia
Reuters

McDonald's to temporarily close restaurants in Russia

March 8 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) said on Tuesday it would temporarily close its restaurants in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to pause all operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine. The fast-food chain said it would continue to pay salaries to its 62,000 employees in...
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

Putin, Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Ukraine by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, the Kremlin said. In a readout of the call, the Kremlin said Putin had told Bennett about Moscow's assessment of the third round of talks between...
POLITICS
Reuters

What a business sticking with Russia ought to mean

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western companies active in Russia have been forced to move quickly. Some, like PayPal (PYPL.O), Exxon Mobil(XOM.N), and LVMH (LVMH.PA) have decided to pull out in the wake of President Vladimir Putin's read more invasion of Ukraine. Others, including McDonald’s (MCD.N) and Uniqlo, seem to be staying put, for now. There can be reasons to stay in Russia, but they need to be good.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
295K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy