Rachael Ray is the proud author of not five, not 10, but over 25 successful cookbooks! Once that little fact sinks in, you'll be even more amazed to know that the "The Rachael Ray Show" host writes anywhere between nine to a staggering 15 recipes each week (via She Knows). While Ray probably has little in common with the rest of us who would rather sneak in a takeout or two than cook 15 meals a week, rest assured, she has top-notch tips to share with the world which fans would be wise to pay heed to.

