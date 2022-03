Jujutsu Kaisen is readying for Yuta Okkotsu's next big fight in the Culling Game with the cliffhanger for the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami's original manga series is taking some time away from Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro's experiences in the Tokyo No. 1 Colony to update fans on some of the other characters making their way through the Culling Game, and first on this list has been Yuta as he continues making waves in the Sendai Colony. There was a distinct stalemate among the top sorcerers of the colony, and he's shaken that up by taking out two of the heavy hitters.

