Raleigh, NC

Wildlife Commission adopts proposed rules for 2022-23

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 7 days ago
RALEIGH — Proposed rules related to wildlife management, fisheries, game lands and other regulated activities for the 2022-23 seasons were adopted Friday by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

A few rules were modified based on public comments before adoption during the Commission’s business meeting.

The proposals adopted were presented during the virtual public hearing in January. During the public comment period, Dec. 1, 2021 – Jan. 31, the Commission received input from constituents via email, an online comment portal, mail and at the virtual public hearing. Commissioners reviewed each comment no matter in what manner it was received, before voting on the proposed rules.

A notable rule that was amended based on public comment concerned exotic species, specifically the Tegu, according to the Commission. The rule that was passed restricts the import, transport, export, purchase, sell, transfer or release of Argentine black and white Tegu, a species of lizard, only. Anyone possessing an Argentine black and white Tegu before the effective date of the rule can apply for a permit to retain, transport, transfer, or export the animal(s) in their possession. Applications for the permit to possess grandfathered Argentine black and white Tegus will be available when the rule becomes effective. All other Tegu species are not restricted; however, the release of any exotic species into the wild remains illegal.

Another rule that received significant public comment involved limited permit-only bear hunts in Panthertown-Bonas Retreat, and Standing Indian and Pisgah bear sanctuaries, according to the Commission. The rule was passed unanimously. The Commission also voted to amend the name of these areas from Designated Bear Sanctuaries to Designated Bear Management Areas. Both changes are consistent with the N.C. Black Bear Management Plan.

Other highlights of the rules adopted by Commissioners include:

Jordan Game Land Camping Area: Create a designated camping area (location to be determined) on the Jordan Game Land to allow hunter camping during open hunting seasons. Camping will be restricted to Sept. 1 through the last day of February and March 31 through May 14.

Striped Bass on Lake Norman: Minimum size limit for striped bass and its hybrids increased from 16 inches to 20 inches in Lake Norman.

Snapping Turtles: A snapping turtle collection license will be required for persons taking more than four snapping turtles. The license is limited to North Carolina residents. Turtles must have a minimum length of 13 inches and no more than 15 trapping devices can be used per license.

All rules adopted Friday have an anticipated effective date of Aug. 1. To view the full text of all adopted rules, view the exhibits within the Feb. 24 Commission meeting agenda package.

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

