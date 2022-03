STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson hit the go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner in the final minute to give Oklahoma State a 52-51 upset win over No. 12 Texas Tech on Saturday inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Cowboys lockdown defense prevented the Red Raiders from getting a clean shot off in the closing seconds. Texas Tech scored just two points in the final 9:36 of the game.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO