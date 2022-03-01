New York GOP leaders attack President Joe Biden’s response to Ukraine crisis

The Biden Administration expelled 12 Russian representatives at the United Nations on Monday. Alex Brandon

GARDEN CITY – New York Republicans gathered on Long Island for the first day of the party’s annual convention and attacked Pres. Joe Biden’s Democratic administration over its response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We have a weak president who has failed to defend our allies at times of desperate need,” claimed former New York Gov. George Pataki during remarks at the Garden City Hotel in Nassau County.

“Biden has failed. He has led from behind,” said the former pol.

Pataki’s remarks came just a day after the White House and key Western allies announced a slew of punishing sanctions that have crippled Russia’s banking sector, crashed its currency and chopped off virtually all air service.

The Biden Administration also expelled 12 Russian representatives at the United Nations on Monday.

“These are serious times folks. In our hearts, in our prayers and our support is with the Ukrainian people who are fighting for their lives and their freedom,” said GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy to convention attendees.

The GOP honcho also used his speech to try to tie the legislative fight over New York’s controversial criminal justice reforms to the Ukrainian resistance against the onslaught ordered by Russian strongman, President Vladimir Putin.

“You know what – we need to start acting like the Ukrainians — everyday citizens who are risking their lives for their freedom,” Langworthy told the crowd.

“We need the spirit of the soldiers on Snake Island who stood back in the face of a Russian warship and refused to surrender their country.”

The Ukrainian border guards on the island famously radioed back to sailors aboard a Russian warship demanding their surrender to go “f*ck yourself.”

Republicans will return for day two of the convention on Tuesday to officially nominate the party’s picks for governor and lieutenant governor.

Ukrainian-born NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov is slotted for a top speaking slot during the program.

The freshman member — who grew up under Soviet rule as a child — won her southern Brooklyn city council seat in by nearly 30 points.