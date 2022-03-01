ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ja Morant’s career-high 52 points, massive dunk lift Grizzlies over Spurs

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 7 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night.

The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven Adams delivered a length-of-the-court pass to Morant, who knocked down a buzzer-beater from the left baseline for a 68-58 halftime lead.

Morant added 13 consecutive points during the fourth quarter to break the game open, following up a career-best 46 points in a win Saturday at Chicago by connecting on 22 of 30 from the field. He hit all four 3-point tries as Memphis won its second straight.

De’Anthony Melton added 15 points for Memphis, while Tyus Jones scored 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZZcn_0eRxiSp300
Ja Morant dunks over Jakob Poeltl
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQEtT_0eRxiSp300
Ja Morant dunks over Jakob Poeltl

Morant’s performance was the first 50-point game in Grizzlies franchise history.

Lonnie Walker IV led the Spurs with 22 points, and Dejounte Murray added 21 points and eight assists before being ejected late in the fourth quarter. Poeltl finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs loss left coach Gregg Popovich one game short of tying Don Nelson for the most regular-season wins by an NBA coach.

The Grizzlies built the lead to 13 early in the fourth, their largest of the game at that point, but the Spurs were within 104-99 near the midway point of the fourth. That’s when Morant scored 13 straight.

Morant had 29 points in the first half on 12-of-15 shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Panthers have fielded Christian McCaffrey trade calls

The Panthers’ phone is reportedly ringing off the hook with trade calls about running back Christian McCaffrey. According to CBS Sports, Carolina has “fielded more than one call” for McCaffrey, who’s missed 23 games over the last two seasons with multiple injuries. The Panthers reportedly would...
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy