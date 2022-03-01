ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25 in week of changes

restorationnewsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top six and seven of the top nine teams in the...



KEYT

South Carolina remains atop women’s AP Top 25 despite loss

South Carolina is still No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll despite suffering its second loss of the season. The Gamecocks fell to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament title game, but stayed atop the poll ahead of No. 2 Stanford. South Carolina received 17 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel. Stanford, which won the Pac-12 tournament, got 11. North Carolina State was third with Baylor and Louisville rounding out the top five teams. Central Florida entered the poll for the first time in school history, coming in at No. 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS


BUBBLE WATCH: Tar Heels solidify NCAA spot, Hoosiers slide

Two games involving two of college basketball’s bluest bluebloods left North Carolina and Indiana he... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
COLLEGE SPORTS


AREA ROUNDUP: Knights cruise past Freedom Christian in season debut

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenfield School enjoyed a victorious boys tennis season debut Monday as the Knights... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WILSON, NC
State
Arizona State


Duke’s Coach K turns focus to next steps after UNC loss

DURHAM — Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke had just ended in an unexpected defeat to the Blu... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
DURHAM, NC


Wake Forest's Williams, Forbes earn ACC basketball awards

GREENSBORO — Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams and coach Steve Forbes have earned the top individual ho... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST, NC


ACC returns to Brooklyn, not its typically strong self

NEW YORK — The Atlantic Coast Conference returns to Brooklyn this week, not quite the college basket... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BROOKLYN, NY


Bulldogs rule CC tourney, take 6 seed in SE Regional

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — As it has for virtually the entire NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas women’s... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SPORTS


N.C. State women capture third straight ACC title

GREENSBORO – The No. 3 N.C. State women’s basketball team’s three-day stay in Greensboro this year e... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
GREENSBORO, NC


MLB reacts angrily to locked-out players, season still off

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball reacted angrily to the latest offer by locked-out players when barg... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
MLB

