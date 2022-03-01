ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield emerging for Vol basketball

By Reece Van Haaften
WATE
WATE
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYSia_0eRxhsc200

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Vols were dealt a major blow early in February when Olivier Nkamhoua went down with an ankle injury. Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield slid into Nkamhoua’s starting spot and found a spark.

“As a coaching staff, we have poured a lot into Brandon, a lot,” said Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes. “We love him as a person and we knew that he would come in with a lot of expectation and pressure in a lot of different areas…but give him credit because he has stayed with it.”

Vols dominate boards in thrilling win over No. 3 Auburn

Huntley-Hatfield reclassified before this year to attend Tennessee a year early. The transition wasn’t the easiest at first, but Barnes saw his team support the freshman.

“He has some teammates that have stuck with him all of the way,” said Barnes. “Olivier was able to share with him, ‘Hey man, I have been here three years and these are the ups and downs I have gone through. Josiah (James) and Santi (Vescovi), every one of these guys have had to deal with the ups and downs of understanding what college basketball is about. It goes back to where I have said this all along, I think these guys like each other and from day one want to be a good basketball team.”

The change in attitude came when Huntley-Hatfield adjusted his mindset from being a scorer to an all-around asset.

“He realized that not everything is about scoring,” said Tennessee junior forward Uros Plavsic. “He was huge for us. He had five offensive rebounds against Auburn.”

Tennessee men’s basketball reaches joint-highest rank of the season

The freshman only scored five points against the Tigers, but his impact in rebounding and defense was noticed immediately by the coaching staff.

“Brandon was one of the first guys we congratulated in the locker room. His mental preparation for the game has gone to a different level in the last week. He came in a couple of games ago and did it again wanting to know exactly what was expected of him on the defensive end.”

The forward was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, so Barnes sees even more untapped potential in him.

“I have told him that there is more there, we are going to get it,” said Barnes. “I think he is excited about what he has done but knows he has to continue to get better.”

THE LATEST : University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball news

Huntley-Hatfield and the Vols travel to Athens, Georgia, to play the Bulldogs on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Vols name Pope new receivers coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kelsey Pope has been named the Volunteers’ new wide receivers coach, head coach Josh Heupel announced on Monday. Pope played a key role in the 2021 record-breaking offense, working closely with the wide receivers as an offensive analyst. He replaces Kodi Burns, who took the same role with the New Orleans […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Edmoundson shuts down Virginia to close out Tennessee Invite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Erin Edmoundson was lights out in the Vols 5-0 win over Virginia in the Tennessee Invitation title game. The super senior pitched a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts. The Lady Vols put a run on the board in the second when Ivy Davis bounced a single back up the middle. McKenna […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WATE

Four area teams punch ticket to TSSAA Boy’s Basketball State Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Bearden, Clinton, Fulton and Stone Memorial basketball teams advanced to the TSSAA State Tournament with wins on Monday night. The Bearden Bulldogs are back in Murfreesboro for the 5th time in the last six seasons with a 72-45 win over Science Hill. Elijah Bredwood paced the Bulldogs with 27 points. […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Falcons’ Calvin Ridley suspended for bets on NFL games

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in 2021. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
Josiah
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#Auburn#Tigers
WATE

UPDATE: Missing Bartlett kids found safe

UPDATE: The TBI reported at 10:20 a.m. that the children were found safe. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for six children from Bartlett. TBI says the alert for Anarielle Johnson (10), Cayden Parks (8), Jayden Parks (8), Cordarius Johnson (6), Cormarion Parks (5), and Chase Johnson […]
BARTLETT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WATE

Greene Co. authorities ID body found at abandoned house

BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) on Monday identified a body found at an abandoned residence on Speedwell Church Road over the weekend. A release states the body was that of Douglas Bryan Boruff, 51, of Louisville, Tennessee in Blount County. Investigators await an autopsy to determine Boruff’s cause of […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy