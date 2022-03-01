Iowa jumps to 12 in women's AP Top 25; top five unchanged

The Hawkeyes are feeling confident heading into the postseason. After winning eight of their last 10 games and pushing Illinois to the brink, Iowa enters the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 5 seed and a 22-9 record. On Monday, Iowa stay at No. 24 in the latest AP Poll. This is the second week this season that the Hawkeye have been ranked.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO