ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Female-Focused Streaming Platform Clean OTT Sets 2023 Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFemale actors, directors and producers will be at the heart of the service, which aims to move away from the male gaze that plagues Indian content and to create a sustainable platform for female professionals to further their career in the entertainment industry, while also removing age barriers. More...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Nielsen Set to Release New Streaming Data in TV’s Measurement Wars (EXCLUSIVE)

The media measurement giant is expected as soon as Wednesday to announce it will issue streaming data from connected TV sets, according to two people familiar with the matter. The information, Nielsen is expected to tell clients, will give advertisers, media buyers and media companies more information in their efforts to understand how audiences are behaving across a range of different screens. The new release comes just days after Nielsen sent a letter to clients telling them it intends to make so-called “big data,” that includes more granular measurement of TV audiences, available alongside its traditional measures of total linear viewership by age and gender. And it also comes as Nielsen is wrangling with TV networks over which industry yardstick will be paramount in the coming upfront ad-sales marketplace.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

ScreenHits TV Adds Euronews, Africanews to Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

Euronews, which offers round-the-clock news coverage from a European perspective, broadcasts in 160 countries and is distributed in more than 440 million homes, including 68% of homes in the European Union and the U.K. More from Variety. ScreenHits TV Partners With A+E Networks Germany for History Play, Crime+Investigation Play Carriage...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Bulgaria’s Nu Boyana Studios, Home of ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard,’ Launches Crew Training Courses (EXCLUSIVE)

Nu Boyana Film Studios, the Bulgarian production facility where Hollywood blockbusters including “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “The Expendables” were shot, has re-launched its production training initiative Film Forge. The first course, a week-long workshop in production design, launches on March 7 with another one for...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Usman Comes Clean to Kim About His Ex, Zara (Exclusive)

Umsan is finally telling his girlfriend, Kim, about his ex-girlfriend, Zara. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Usman tells Kim that his song, "Zara," is about an actual woman he dated and had strong feelings for, and an upset Kim says she regrets even traveling to Tanzania to meet Usman in person.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anushka Sharma
Person
Swastika Mukherjee
Person
Sakshi Tanwar
Person
Jhulan Goswami
GreenwichTime

Music Industry Moves: Former Splice, SB Projects Execs Launch Crypto and Web3 Investment Venture (EXCLUSIVE)

The booming sector of web3 technologies surpassed $25 billion in 2021, the same year Wave7 began its operations when it committed a seven-figure sum to provide seed capital to more than 30 early stage companies. Among the projects with which Wave7 was involved were the native digital collectible studio WAGMI Beach, powered by the Solana blockchain, and the Catalina Whale Mixer.
MUSIC
SFGate

Samsung TV Plus Sets Exclusive Deal for Tennis Channel’s T2 Launch in U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Dubbed T2, the Sinclair-owned channel will feature an advertising-supported 24/7 live stream of matches from major tournaments that might otherwise never be televised. The channel will be available only in the U.S. and exclusive to the Samsung TV Plus platform for the first 12 months. T2 will be accessible on TVs starting with Samsung’s 2017 models.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Platform#The Clean#Ott#Indian#Clean Slate Filmz#Svod#U A E#Clean Ott
SFGate

Apple Event: Everything we know about the March 8 'Peek Performance' event

This article, Apple Event: Everything We Know About the March 8 'Peek Performance' Event, originally appeared on CNET.com. We finally have a date for Apple's next event: Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Rumors suggest that Apple could reveal a third iPhone SE at the presentation, along with a revamped iPad and at least one new Mac.
CUPERTINO, CA
Stamford Advocate

Streaming Wars Give WarnerMedia Way to Pair HBO Movies With Ads (EXCLUSIVE)

Movies on HBO have for decades run commercial free — and will continue to do so. On the streaming-video outlet HBO Max, however, WarnerMedia sees opportunities to give sponsors a new roost amid its library of motion pictures. More from Variety. ITV to Be Free-to-Air U.K. Home of WarnerMedia...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheWrap

Watch a Female Mountaineer Make History in ‘Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest’ Trailer (Exclusive Video)

The story of Nepalese trailblazer Pasang Lhamu Sherpa, who summited the world’s highest peak in 1993, is told in a new documentary. Many have heard the names Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, the mountaineers from New Zealand and Nepal who in 1953 were the first men to summit Mt. Everest. Climbing enthusiasts will have heard about Japan’s Junko Tabei, who was the first woman to reach the highest point on Earth in 1975.
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

'Under the Banner of Heaven' premieres April 28 on Hulu

March 8 (UPI) -- FX announced Tuesday that its series Under the Banner of Heaven will premiere April 28 on Hulu. Two episodes premiere April 28 with five more weekly after that. Dustin Lance Black adapted Jon Krakauer's true crime book. Black show runs and executive produces with Imagine Television's...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy