NEW YORK — “If I take these home to my kids and they don’t like them, I’m going to kill them,” actress Morena Baccarin said. This was on a sopping morning at Rio Supermarket, a Brazilian grocery in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. Baccarin, an Emmy-nominated actress, moved from Rio de Janeiro to New York City at 10. She still craves the foods of her childhood, like coxinhas, chicken and potato croquettes, formed into a golden-brown kiss. She placed two orders — one for her, one for her children — in rapid Portuguese and then bit into a croquette, somehow managing not to smear her lipstick.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO