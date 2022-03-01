ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Aquarium’s oldest sea otter, Adaa, dies at 22

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 7 days ago
Adaa the sea otter (Seattle Aquarium)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Aquarium announced that a sea otter under their care named Adaa died at the age of 22 on Sunday evening.

He was the oldest male sea otter at zoos or aquariums in the U.S. on record, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Curator of Birds and Mammals Julie Carpenter described Adaa as “a beautiful animal with a gentle way about him.”

“He had his quirks, such as hopping with his rear flippers when on land instead of walking, and making soft cooing sounds while chewing,” said Carpenter.

Adaa was diagnosed with cancer in mid-February and considered terminal, according to the Seattle Aquarium.

He was treated with medications to help manage his symptoms and provide him with a good quality of life.

Aquarium staff say his condition recently deteriorated and he was humanely euthanized on Sunday, Feb. 27.

“Adaa had an enormous amount of trust in the people who cared for him, particularly the animal care professionals who worked most closely with him,” said Senior Veterinarian Dr. Caitlin Hadfield. “It was always inspiring to see that relationship.”

The average life expectancy of sea otters in the wild is 15 to 20 years.

