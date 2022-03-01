ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Generation Z more prone to injuries, Pentagon says

By Nathaniel Puente, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( KVEO ) – A release from Pentagon officials states that Gen Z’s “sedentary lifestyle” is leaving them more prone to injuries in military boot camp.

The release was posted on Defense Visual Information Distribution Service , a website that publishes photos, videos, press releases, and news stories from the Pentagon.

In the article, Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau, a clinical coordinator and medical readiness chief in Missouri, states that new recruits to the Army are at higher risk of injuries due to a lack of activity prior to arrival. In particular, the release takes aim at Army recruits aged 18 to 25.

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Russians advance on Kyiv

“The ‘Nintendo Generation’ soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily,” said Thibodeau.

Army Capt. Lydia Blondin, assistant chief of physical therapy in Missouri, added that a majority of the injuries they see are due to overuse.

“We see injuries ranging from acute fractures and falls, to tears in the ACL, to muscle strains and stress fractures,” said Blondin.

Thibodeau added that he recommends recruits “get off the couch” prior to basic training. Some of the recommended ways to do this include starting an exercise program that gradually increases to performing activities done in basic training, drinking milk and absorbing sunshine, and watching your diet.

Asian shares rise amid Russia-Ukraine talks, oil worries

Some gaming websites, such as Nintendo Life and Kotaku, laughingly and negatively reacted to the announcement, particularly the part labeling Gen Z as the “Nintendo Generation.” Many pointed out that such a label ignores the fact that Nintendo has been releasing gaming consoles since the 1980s before Gen Z existed.

The U.S. Army’s official Twitch stream can be found here . The U.S. Navy’s official Twitch stream can be found here .

Ironically, the U.S. Army and Navy use military funding to recruit members of Gen Z to become Twitch streamers and play on their official esports teams.

MILITARY
MILITARY
MILITARY
Military
News Break
Politics
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

