ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘Not everyone is size 6’: AFLW star Sarah Perkins hits back at online body-shamers

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7jDO_0eRxgcLL00
Sarah Perkins was subjected to online abuse after the Suns were defeated by St Kilda on Sunday.

The AFLW star Sarah Perkins has received widespread support after she hit back at online trolls who body-shamed her in the wake of the Gold Coast Suns’ defeat to St Kilda at the weekend.

Perkins had already kicked a goal and two behinds in Sunday’s match, and taken four marks before she took a fifth in front of goal with a minute left in the game and her side four points behind.

But the key forward, usually known for her keen eye for goal, skewed her shot wide and the Suns dropped to a narrow 5.4 (34) to 4.7 (31) defeat – their fourth loss of the season so far.

On Monday, Perkins took to her social media to apologise to Suns fans, prompting an outpouring of support for the 28-year-old.

“Yesterday hurt a lot but the sun came up this morning and I’m ready for a big week on the track and in front of goals,” she said. “Sorry to the Gold Coast Suns fans but please stick with us.”

But there were also some accounts that responded with body-shaming messages and comments about her weight, which Perkins promptly called out.

Perkins tweeted: “2 from 2 this evening … anyone other bloke/fake account wanna comment on my size, body shape, athleticism? More than happy to hear feedback about my football skill/ability but unfortunately not everyone can be a size 6!”

The Collingwood captain Steph Chioci was one of several high-profile sportswomen who jumped to Perkins’ defence, tweeting: “People are just jealous they have never achieved anything worth posting about. Got your back always. Can’t wait to see you kick more snags from 50m out and lay tackles like a boss.”

The former cricketer Alex Blackwell and recently retired netball star Caitlin Bassett also tweeted messages of support for Perkins, while the AFL’s social and inclusion policy chief, Tanya Hosch, shared a video of last week’s 55-metre goal of the year nominee against the Bulldogs and said Perkins had been instrumental in making the AFLW “great right from the start”.

Perkins, who spent three years in the AFLW with Adelaide and Melbourne before moving to the Gold Coast last year, has been a fan favourite at all three clubs. She played just five matches for the Suns in 2021 before suffering a knee injury but has come back strongly this season.

In response to the trolls on Monday, Perkins also posted a screenshot of one comment on her Instagram story along with the caption: “Shit like this will never get old” and two middle-finger emojis.

The AFL Players Association said: “There’s no room for these kinds of comments. We’re with you all the way, Perko.”

The Suns condemned the comments and said the club had reported the social media users and their comments to the relevant organisation.

“There is no place for abuse of any form in our game, whether it be in the stands or on social media,” a club spokesperson said. “As a club and community … it’s up to us to call out anti-social behaviour when it occurs.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Perkins
Person
Caitlin Bassett
Person
Alex Blackwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl#Adelaide#Aflw#The Gold Coast Suns#Gold Coast Suns#Sportswomen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

183K+
Followers
55K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy