Pressure mounts for language services at New Mexico agencies

The Associated Press
 7 days ago
Light fades outside the New Mexico State Capitol on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Santa Fe, N.M., as the Legislature debates record-setting proposals for spending increases on everything from state police salaries to shelter for the homeless and election administration. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico welfare agencies are coming under new pressure from a federal judge and state lawmakers to expand translation and oral interpretation services to minority households that don’t speak English or Spanish.

Advocacy groups for immigrants and Indigenous populations on Monday announced that a federal judge based in Las Cruces has ordered the state Human Services Department that oversees food stamp and Medicaid benefits to change its automated phone system to offer access to benefits in additional languages including Navajo, also known as Diné.

Sovereign Hager, legal director of the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, said enough New Mexico residents speak languages such as Vietnamese, Mandarin, Cantonese, Dari and Arabic to meet population thresholds under federal law that require translation services — while the state provides written documents only in English and Spanish for many benefits.

She said that U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Gonzales, at a court hearing Friday, affirmed the obligation of state agencies to identify languages spoken by families trying to access food and medical assistance and provide oral interpretation services.

Hager said the judge also ordered the state to including information about the availability of expanded language assistance in writing on Medicaid notices.

“They just need that point of access,” she said. “Then they can complete an application like anyone else.”

The Human Service Department, which oversees the delivery of benefits linked to Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, was awaiting a written version of the court order before commenting.

The state Legislature has approved a bill that would require major state agencies to analyze the need for additional language assistance services and report back to the governor and Legislature. A companion bill would dedicate about $110,000 to the effort.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until April 7 to sign the legislation or let it expire.

Sachi Watase, executive director of the New Mexico Asian Family Center, said she expects to see expanded access to certified interpreters in a variety of languages.

“We’re really proud and excited to see this happening now,” she said. “It’s also really sad that it has taken so long and so many people have fallen through the gaps.”

Comments / 3

