Rep. Jamie Raskin said in a statement Tuesday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress. “Yesterday I took a COVID-19 test for members planning to attend the State of the Union address and tested positive,” Raskin said. “Having been fully vaccinated, and having received my booster shot, my flu-like symptoms have been pretty mild so far.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO