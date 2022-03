SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer who allegedly tried to cover up a single-vehicle accident while he was on-duty and behind the wheel was arrested on Monday. According to SAPD officials, Nesta Reid, who has been with the department for five years, claimed he left the car at a police substation. Instead, officers found it around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, parked on train tracks near I-37 and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

