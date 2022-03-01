ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tucson man accused in beating death of his 83-year-old mom

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man is accused of second-degree murder in the beating death of his 83-year-old mother, according to authorities.

Police said 54-year-old Brian Patrick Easter called 911 last Friday to say his mom was unresponsive and may have had a heart attack at the east Tucson home they shared.

According to first responders, Patricia Easter was found dead at the scene and her injuries were more consistent with blunt force trauma and not a medical emergency.

Police said blood was found throughout the home, including the walls and floor.

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that a criminal complaint states a smashed television and shattered mirror were found in the house and both had blood on them.

A possible motive for the killing is not immediately known, police said.

Brian Easter was booked into the Pima County Jail and bond has not been set yet. It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man pleads guilty to shooting councilman, kidnapping others

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a West Virginia city councilman and kidnapping his wife and mother-in-law has pleaded guilty. Antonio DeJesus, 35, of Wilmington, Delaware, entered the plea Monday to unlawful assault, two counts of kidnapping and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, news outlets reported. The plea came moments before his trial was set to begin.
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Police say man shot to death in Wichita; 1 in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been shot to death outside an apartment complex near downtown Wichita, and another person has been taken into custody in the case, police said. The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. Monday along north Broadway Street, television station KSN reported. Arriving officers...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Tucson Tv#Kold
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy