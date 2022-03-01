ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WDVM Montgomery County High School Boys’ Basketball Regional Playoffs second round coverage

By Alex Flum
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – The MPSSAA high school basketball playoffs continued Monday with the boys regional semifinals.

4A West Region I

  • No. 5 Walter Johnson vs. No. 1 Churchill: Montgomery County champion Churchill came off the first round bye Monday, defeating Walter Johnson, 68-55. Bryce Wilson led the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Tre Scott scored 18 points for Churchill. The Bulldogs advance to the next round to host Bethesda-Chevy Chase on Wednesday, the only team that beat them during the regular season.
  • No. 3 Whitman vs. No. 2 Bethesda-Chevy Chase: In front of a sell out crowd, Bethesda-Chevy Chase won the postseason version of the battle of Bethesda, beating Whitman, 60-53 on Monday. The Barons advance to the region final, for their third meeting with Churchill this season. The Bulldogs won at BCC, while the BCC won at Churchill and is the only team to defeat Churchill this season.

4A West Region II

  • No. 4 Quince Orchard vs. No. 1 Northwest: Northwest jumped out to an early lead and closed things out, winning 69-48. The Jaguars advance to the region finals to face No. 3 Seneca Valley in the region final.
  • No. 3 Seneca Valley vs. No. 2 Gaithersburg: In the lone 4A West upset of the night, Seneca Valley topped Gaithersburg 58-44. Gaithersburg’s Solomon Mensah led all scorers with 21 points. Jordan McCaine led Seneca Valley with 19 points. The Screaming Eagles will face Northwest on Wednesday.

4A North Region II

  • No. 5 Paint Branch vs. No. 1. Blair: Blair defeated Paint Branch on Monday, 70-52. The Blazers led by double digits in the third quarter, but Paint Branch cut the deficit to five points in the fourth. Blair closed the game out on a 23-10 run to seal the victory. Blair’s Gio Moore led all scorers with 18 points, Eli Greenberger and Muller Torontow each added 13 points for the Blazers. Kamren Martin led Paint Branch with 17 points. Blair will host Blake on Wednesday.
  • No. 3 Blake vs. No. 2 Wheaton: Blake continued its playoff run on Monday, defeating Wheaton on the road, 64-57. The Bengals will visit Blair on Wednesday.

3A West Region II

  • No. 4 Kennedy vs. No. 1 Damascus: After a tough loss in the Montgomery County Championship game to Churchill, Damascus rebounded after a bye in the first round of the regional playoffs, crushing Kennedy, 64-49. The Swarmin’ Hornets will meet Springbrook in the 3A West Region II final.
  • No. 3 Springbrook vs. No. 2 Magruder: Springbrook went on the road and beat Magruder, 76-52. The Blue Devils will visit Damascus on Wednesday.

2A West Region II

  • No. 4 Poolesville vs. No. 1 Walkersville: Poolesville’s season came to an end Monday, losing 62-41 to Frederick County foe and top seed Walkersville. Walkersville will host Williamsport from Washington County on Wednesday.
