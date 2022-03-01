DPS responds to Monday night pedestrian hit-and-run crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a hit-and-run crash in Lubbock County involving a pedestrian. According to DPS, the pedestrian had serious injuries.
DPS said the crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. Monday, on County Road 7200 near Private Road 2450.
According to DPS, the vehicle fled the scene.
