Lubbock, TX

DPS responds to Monday night pedestrian hit-and-run crash

By Samantha Jarpe
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gq6Mc_0eRxebOC00

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a hit-and-run crash in Lubbock County involving a pedestrian. According to DPS, the pedestrian had serious injuries.

DPS said the crash occurred around 9:25 p.m. Monday, on County Road 7200 near Private Road 2450.

According to DPS, the vehicle fled the scene.

