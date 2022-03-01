Kalamazoo to shine lights in solidarity with Ukraine

Kalamazoo plans to shine blue and yellow lights on its City Hall in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Those colors represent the country’s flag.

The symbolic show of support started today at sunset.

Commissioner Chris Praedel says over the weekend, he sent an email to other leaders with the idea.

He hopes people in Kalamazoo impacted by the conflict know that their community stands with them.

“I want everyone to feel like Kalamazoo can be a home for them and a place that they love. I would imagine during a time like this if you have any ties to Ukraine or even if you don’t, you’ve got a lot on your mind and a lot of fears and concerns, just to know that the place that you call home is thinking about you and your roots is a powerful tool.” Said Chris Praedel, Kalamazoo City Commissioner.