West Bend, WI

Glendale Nicolet escapes close call with West Bend East 66-61

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 7 days ago

Glendale Nicolet didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling West Bend East 66-61 for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on February 28.

