Students make udderly delicious deserts at Howling Cow Creamery

At NC State's Howling Cow Dairy Education Center and Creamery , students and faculty alike combine forces to create some of the most delicious ice cream in the Triangle.

The ice cream starts right on NC State's own dairy farm, where students care for and milk around 150 cows. While this dairy farm may be like ones across the state and the country, NC State strives to integrate teaching, research and extension for all the students working on the farm and the creamery.

Students not only raise and milk cows but also take part in the food processing and service stages of the process. The creamer consists of a completely vertically integrated operation centered around dairy and food education.

"Students can integrate with North Carolina agriculture immediately after they get their bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D. degree," said Carl Hollifield, Director of NC State's Dairy Enterprise System.

While the dairy farm has been running for more than 50 years, the Dairy Education Center and Creamery opened in February 2020. The Creamery is student-operated and houses all the products Howling Cow offers, including flavors like Wolf Tracks (fan favorite!), Cherry Brick Road, Mint Chocolate Chip, 4H Campfire delight, as well as classic flavors like chocolate and vanilla.

All the ice cream sold on campus is sourced directly from NC State's dairy enterprise system.

"You really can't get more local than this--the cows are in the backyard; it's made on campus. It's a one-stop shop," said Courtney Lundin, manager of the Dairy Education Center and Creamery.

The creamery is located at 100 Dairy Lane (off Lake Wheeler Road). It's open from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

If you can't make it to the creamery, you can also find Howling Cow at Harris Teeter stores across North Carolina and South Carolina.

It is no cow-incidence that a visit to Howling Cow Dairy Education Center and Creamery will leave you udderly amazed!