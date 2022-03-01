ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female-Focused Streaming Platform Clean OTT Sets 2023 Launch (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFemale actors, directors and producers will be at the heart of the service, which aims to move away from the male gaze that plagues Indian content and to create a sustainable platform for female professionals to further their career in the entertainment industry, while also removing age barriers. More...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

