ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro says he’s trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTUy1_0eRxdzMb00

( The Hill ) – “Dancing with the Stars” alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced on social media that he is trying to leave Ukraine after being arrested.

The professional dancer announced in a video posted to Instagram that he is going to start navigating his way out of the country as it continues to be assaulted by Russia.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ posts live updates as he heads for Kyiv bomb shelter

“I’m going to try and make my way out. I’m going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous, but I think it’s going to be all right. I know it’s going to be OK,” he told his followers.

He requested that people not panic if he isn’t providing frequent updates, given the situation.

His decision to leave the country comes after he had a “reality check” after being arrested, Chmerkovskiy said. He did not provide any details about what prompted the arrest.

Ukrainian defenders who told Russian warship to ‘Go f— yourself’ survived

“A lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy,” he said.

Chmerkovskiy, who was born in Ukraine, has been posting updates to his Instagram since Russia launched an invasion into the country last week.

He noted in a previous post that he felt fortunate to hold a U.S. passport. “I know that, at the very least, I have a chance. I have a passport, and I have a way out,” he said. “A lot of people do not, and it’s f—ing nonsense.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he's attempting to leave Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is attempting to return home. The "Dancing With the Stars" veteran posted a new video message Monday, updating his followers on what he's been seeing and experiencing in Ukraine. "I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukrainian official who attended Russian peace talks mysteriously killed

A Ukrainian official who was present during the first peace talks between Ukraine and Russia was killed during a mission over the weekend. Ukraine confirmed the official was one of three spies who were killed, but did not say how, and media reporting said he was suspected of treason. The...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Examiner

The intelligence community hits a grand slam. Now, it must help Ukraine win

The intelligence community has received extraordinary praise for its work on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. I rarely saw this offering of credit in my many decades of work as a CIA officer. Yet the praise is absolutely deserved. The Biden administration is also entitled to some applause. It "flooded the zone"...
POLITICS
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy