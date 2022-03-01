Wildcats fall short at No. 12 Texas Tech

Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl (00) drives past Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams (11) during the first half of Monday’s 73-68 loss in Lubbock. McGuirl had a team-high 18 points. Associated Press

Runs at the end of both halves hindered Kansas State’s upset chances on the road at No. 12 Texas Tech Monday night.

12 straight points to close out the first half and six straight to end the second allowed Texas Tech to escape with a 73-68 win in a night where K-State led nearly six minutes more than the Red Raiders.

The Wildcats were without starting point guard Markquis Nowell who tweaked his hamstring near the end of the Wildcats’ home loss to Iowa State on Saturday, while Texas Tech was without starting guard Kevin McCullar.

The Red Raiders came into thegame unbeaten on their home floor this season. They had also avoided losing two straight games at any point this season (Tech lost to TCU 69-66 Saturday night). That would not change Monday night.

The Wildcats got off to a hot start, led by senior Mike McGuirl who had 12 points in the first seven minutes of the game.

McGuirl led the Wildcats with 18 points.

K-State hit four 3s in the first 10 minutes which led to the Wildcats grabbing a nine point lead with 10:07 to play in the first half.

The Red Raiders whittled the lead down to as little as two with a little under seven minutes to play, but the Wildcats managed to stay on top through the next several minutes until a 12-0 Red Raider run closed out the first half, giving Texas Tech a 39-31 lead heading into the break.

A 9-1 Wildcat run to start the second half tied things up at 40.

K-State had the lead multiple times in the second half but was never able to stretch it beyond a single possession.

K-State grabbed a one-point lead with a 1:25 to play in the game, but a big jumper from Davion Warren put the Red Raiders back in front 20 second later.

Warren led all scorers with 23 points followed by 19 from Bryson Williams

McGuirl missed a long 3 on K-State’s next possession and Texas Tech grabbed the defensive rebound.

Adonis Arms went to the line after being fouled by McGuirl and hit both free throws to put Tech up three.

Nijel Pack, who ended the night with 13 points, attempted a 3 to tie it up and looked as if he was fouled on a block, but nothing was called.

Tech went back to the line after being fouled again and hit the two clinching free throws to wrap the game up.

K-State didn’t hit a shot in the final 3:55.

Selton Miguel had 14 points and Mark Smith had 11.

The Wildcats will wrap up the regular season on Saturday when they host Oklahoma.

This story will be updated online.