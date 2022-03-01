ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Taliban increases presence in Tajik, Hazara areas, conducts house-to-house searches

stlouisnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], March 1 (ANI): The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has increased the presence of forces in Tajik and Hazara minority-dominated areas of the country and has been conducting house-to-house searches among the community members, media reports said on Monday. "They came to the house without permission and without...

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Hazara#Tajik#United Nations#Ani#Tolo News#The European Union#Eu#German#Afg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
POTUS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy