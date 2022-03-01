ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian vodka out at stores, bars in protest of Ukraine invasion

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK CITY, New York: According to reports in the U.S. and Canada, liquor stores have begun dumping their stocks of Russian vodka, in protest of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. As reported by the Canadian press, Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy directed the provincial Liquor Control Board...

