Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna mourns sister's demise

Dani Garcia has achieved the highest honor a chef can achieve on three separate occasions. Still in his mid 40s, this Spanish chef has earned three Michelin stars for his cooking, a degree of recognition most chefs can only dream of. (And do dream of, for the record.) Garcia's culinary achievements come thanks both to his skills in working with the foods of his home — which is the Andalusian region of Spain, by the way, which is worth noting as so much of Spain's cuisine varies by region — as well as his willingness to experiment and extrapolate.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO