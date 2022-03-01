ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army major says ‘Nintendo Generation’ has higher risk of injuries in military

By Nathaniel Puente, Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaQCG_0eRxcLfw00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas ( KVEO ) – A release from Pentagon officials states that Gen Z’s “sedentary lifestyle” is leaving them more prone to injuries in military boot camp.

The release was posted on Defense Visual Information Distribution Service , a website that publishes photos, videos, press releases, and news stories from the Pentagon.

Why are Kansas soldiers next-door to war in Ukraine?

In the article, Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau, a clinical coordinator and medical readiness chief in Missouri, states that new recruits to the Army are at higher risk of injuries due to a lack of activity prior to arrival. In particular, the release takes aim at Army recruits aged 18 to 25.

“The ‘Nintendo Generation’ soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily,” said Thibodeau.

Army Capt. Lydia Blondin, assistant chief of physical therapy in Missouri, added that a majority of the injuries they see are due to overuse.

“We see injuries ranging from acute fractures and falls, to tears in the ACL, to muscle strains and stress fractures,” said Blondin.

Thibodeau added that he recommends recruits “get off the couch” prior to basic training. Some of the recommended ways to do this include starting an exercise program that gradually increases to performing activities done in basic training, drinking milk and absorbing sunshine, and watching your diet.

Manhattan residents organize Ukraine solidarity march

Some gaming websites, such as Nintento Life and Kotaku , laughingly and negatively reacted to the announcement, particularly the part labeling Gen Z as the “Nintendo Generation.” Many pointed out that such a label ignores the fact that Nintendo has been releasing gaming consoles since the 1980s, before Gen Z existed.

Ironically, the U.S. Army and Navy use military funding to recruit members of Gen Z to become Twitch streamers and play on their official esports teams. The U.S. Army’s official Twitch stream can be found here . The U.S. Navy’s official Twitch stream can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

West Cowboy silhouette to be removed in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The West Cowboy Silhouette, located near the US 50 and 150 Rd. intersection west of Dodge City, has been scheduled for removal. According to Dodge City officials, the removal of the silhouette is necessary for the Kansas Department of Transportation to complete work for the four-lane highway expansion project. “The […]
DODGE CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas City International Airport closed until further notice

UPDATE: The Kansas City International Airport announced on Twitter that airport operations estimates the airfield to reopen around 10 p.m. Sunday. KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — MCI airport has been closed until further notice due to accumulating ice. The airport tweeted this out Sunday evening as the weather started to change.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Lawrence ex-cop accused of rape on duty

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A former officer with the Lawrence Police Department has been arrested Friday and accused of sex crimes on duty, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Agents with the KBI and Kansas Highway Patrol took Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, into custody around 8:15 a.m. at a Tonganoxie road intersection with Highway 40. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Indy100

What does the Z mean on Russian tanks? The mysterious symbol explained

Mysterious symbols were painted on tanks ahead of Russia's attack on Ukraine – sparking several chilling theories as to why they are there.Experts have suggested that such markings are generally painted on vehicles before combat to avoid the opposition imitating the symbols. There have since been variations of the symbols, with 'Z' inside a triangle.Professor Michael Clarke, former director of the defence think tank RUSI, told the outlet: "Often these symbols will be location based - they will be communicating where a unit is heading. If they were only to mark the vehicles as being Russian, you could just use...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
The Week

The U.S. has moved a massive amount of arms into Ukraine since Russia's invasion, but the window is closing

Within 48 hours of President Biden approving a $350 million security aid package for Ukraine on Feb. 26, two days after Russia invaded the country, the first shipment of U.S. weapons were arriving at airfields near Ukraine's border, ready for transfer to Ukrainian Soviet-era transport planes, U.S. officials tell The New York Times. "In less than a week, the United States and NATO have pushed more than 17,000 antitank weapons, including Javelin missiles, over the borders of Poland and Romania," to Kyiv and other major cities.
MILITARY
The Independent

Kyiv army base attacked as fighting reaches Ukraine capital, military says

Russian troops attacked an army base in Kyiv but were repelled as heavy fighting reached the country’s capital, Ukrainian military officials say.The attack came as explosions were seen and heard around Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Ukrainian military said in a Facebook post.Meanwhile, Russian soldiers were also trying to capture one of Kyiv’s electricity generating stations, according to the Interfax Ukraine agency.The attack came just hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky had predicted Russian troops would mount a major attack on the city overnight.“Military criminals of Russia attacked one of the military units in Kiev on...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation#Ukraine#Skeleton#Nintendo Generation#Rio Grande Valley#Kveo#Pentagon#Acl#Nintento Life#The U S Army#Navy
The Independent

‘Isis bride’ says GOP congressman ‘broke me first’ after affair ends his reelection campaign

A day after a Republican congressman dramatically ended his reelection campaign, citing an affair he’d had with the widow of an Isis commander, that widow has spoken out.“FYI, Van Taylor broke me first, and he knows that,” Tania Joya wrote in a cryptic Facebook post. She also added the hashtag “#VanSlayer.”Rep Van Taylor, who represents Texas’ 3rd District in Congress, dropped his reelection bid on Wednesday after narrowly failing to win a majority in the Republican primary. Mr Taylor won 49 per cent of the vote, requiring a run-off election with his opponents.Just before the primary, the right-wing news site...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Army
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy