Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s plane launches Russian Oligarch Jets account

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

( The Hill ) – Jack Sweeney , the teenager who made headlines tracking Telsa CEO Elon Musk ’s private plane, has launched another Twitter account that tracks those of Russian oligarchs amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Sweeney told Bloomberg he created “Russian Oligarch Jets” — @RUOligarchJets — after receiving requests as the U.S. and its allies unveiled sweeping sanctions on Moscow and its elite.

“Russian Oligarch Jets” has tracked the helicopters, private jets and commercial-sized airplanes of prominent Russians, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich, the nations’ wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg.

“The aircrafts these oligarchs have are absolutely crazy,” Sweeney, 19, told Bloomberg, saying that Russia’s wealthy love to fly in commercial-sized aircraft such as the Airbus A319 and Boeing 737.

“Their planes are huge compared to other jets,” he added.

Reports emerged last month that Musk had offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account that tracks his private flights.

“I don’t love the idea of being shot by a nutcase,” Musk said in the direct message to Sweeney, according to Protocol.com.

Musk offered $5,000 to the 19-year-old to shut down a Twitter account that tracks his private flights,  Sweeney told Protocol.

“Any chance to up that to $50k? It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3,” Sweeney replied, apparently getting no response to his counteroffer.

Jack Sweeney runs 15 flight-tracking accounts using a bot he created that automatically posts when a celebrity’s flight leaves or lands at an airport.

Sweeney’s account tracking Musk’s flights has the most followers with more than 97,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

