Middletown left no doubt in District semis win over Trinity

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown left no doubt in Monday’s semifinal win over Trinity in the PIAA District III Class 4A semifinals, 63-49. The Blue Raiders will now take on Berks Catholic in Thursday’s Championships.

Also on Monday, in boys 5A action, both games took triple overtime to decide. Undefeated Lampeter-Strasburg survived against Hershey, 87-82. Shippensburg upset West York in 3 OT, 51-49.

Full Class 4A Boys Semifinal results

1 Berks Catholic (22-4) defeats 4 Littlestown (19-6) 58-46

3 Middletown (20-3) defeats 2 Trinity (18-5) 63-49

Full Class 5A Boys Semifinal results

1 Lampeter-Strasburg (26-0) defeats 4 Hershey (19-6) 87-82 in triple overtime

3 Shippensburg (20-3) defeats 2 West York (24-3) 51-49 in triple overtime

In the Class 4A championship, Middletown will try to knock off top-seeded Berks Catholic on Thursday, March 3 at 4:15 p.m. at the Giant Center. In the Class 5A championship, Lampeter-Strasburg looks to extend its undefeated season and win the district title over Shippensburg on Thursday, March 3 at 7:45 p.m. at the Giant Center.

