Shane O’Dell named NE10 Rookie of the Year

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people. The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans. In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday suspended Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for allegedly betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The alleged wagering took place during a five-day period in late November 2021, while Ridley was was...
Enrique Tarrio, leader of the far-right group the Proud Boys, has been indicted for conspiracy related to the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, when Congress was counting the electoral votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, the Justice Department announced in a press release. Tarrio was arrested Tuesday following his indictment.
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean...
LONDON (AP) — Energy giant Shell said Tuesday that it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas and shut down its service stations, aviation fuels and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine. The company said in...
Scans and cognition tests collected from hundreds of people suggest coronavirus infection is associated with "a significant, deleterious" change in the brain, according to a study published Monday from scientists in the United Kingdom. The paper, published in the journal Nature, draws on data in the U.K. Biobank from 401...
