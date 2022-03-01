ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Baylor wrecks Erwin Center finale for UT men’s basketball with 68-61 win

By Andrew Schnitker
KXAN
KXAN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zbh2Q_0eRxb6YV00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baylor’s winning streak over Texas continued Monday night in the men’s finale from the Frank Erwin Center.

No. 3 Baylor (25-5, 13-4) outscored No. 21 Texas (21-9, 10-7) by 10 in the second half for the 68-61 win

Chris Beard, Matthew McConaughey chat by the fire on Erwin Center’s roof

The Erwin Center opened in 1977, hosting 45 years of Longhorns basketball. Texas will play its 2022-23 games at the Moody Center, which is set to open in April.

Texas honored its men’s basketball coaches who represented the university during the Erwin Center era Monday. Each coach’s name was written on the shoes of the Longhorns players. It’s Chris Beard’s fingerprints that are really showing up on this Texas team, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the defensive-minded and hot-shooting Bears Monday.

The Longhorns look tuned in with the most important month of the college basketball season ahead. Neither team shot the ball well in the first half, but Texas held a three-point advantage thanks in part to some uncommon contributors.

Devin Askew and Jase Febres combined for 13 of Texas’ 30 first-half points. The Longhorns led 30-27.

Baylor changed the pace of the game with its 3-point shooting in the second half. The Bears made 5-of-8 from 3-point range to start the second half, building a 52-47 lead.

Adam Flagler’s 3-pointer with 4:53 to go was Baylor’s sixth of the half and boosted its lead to 59-43. Flagler made five 3-pointers, while Texas went 4-of-23 from 3-point range for the entire game. James Akinjo matched Flagler with 19 points to lead all scorers.

Texas went through a scoring drought at the worst time — aided by Baylor’s strong defense near the rim. Christian Bishop’s layup stopped a 4:45 drought with 1:36 remaining in the game. By that point, Baylor led by seven and was able to just lean on its lead to run out the clock.

Former Longhorns QB Casey Thompson is currently Nebraska’s No. 1

Bishop and Marcus Carr each scored 13 for the Longhorns.

Baylor has won 12 of its last 13 games against Texas. The Longhorns suffered their worst loss of the season at Baylor, losing 80-63 at the Ferrell Center in Waco on Feb. 12.

The Bears will likely remain a No. 1 seed in the latest bracket projections. Meanwhile, Texas likely falls to a No. 5 seed with the home loss.

Texas finishes the regular season at No. 6 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor will finish at home against Iowa State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

Five Texas players earn All-Big 12 Men’s basketball honors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The regular season is over and the Big 12 conference released its list of All-Big 12 awards and several Texas players were honored. Forward Timmy Allen made the All-Big 12 Second Team and he also earned a spot on the All-Newcomer team. Allen, a senior from Arizona, leads the Longhorns in scoring averaging […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas can’t survive OT in loss at No. 6 Kansas

Texas coach Chris Beard made the calculated decision to take away the flotilla of Kansas sharpshooters in their showdown at Allen Fieldhouse, where the sixth-ranked Jayhawks were trying to clinch a share of the Big 12 title Saturday.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Austin, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Basketball
City
Austin, TX
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Carr
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrecks#Ferrell Center#Baylor#Ut#Longhorns
KXAN

Beto O’Rourke faces defamation lawsuit from Texas energy billionaire

DALLAS (KXAN) — Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, said he’ll use campaign contributions to fight a new lawsuit brought by an energy industry billionaire. O’Rourke said Kelcy Warren, the CEO of Energy Transfer Partners, filed a lawsuit against him in San Saba County alleging defamation. He said the lawsuit reportedly stems from […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KXAN

SXSW EDU kicks off: Will COVID-19 safety measures be enough?

"Even though our situation in Austin is getting better, we are going to stay the course with the plans that we put together as if we were going into an event in Stage 5," said Tami Richter, event operations vice president. "We know that those mitigation measures will cover all levels of risk."
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Human remains found on Austin trail near Highway 290

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a caller reported finding a human skull while walking on a trail Saturday morning. Police confirmed to KXAN that when officers responded just after 10 a.m., they found human remains along a trail near the 4900 block of West US Highway 290 Service Road Westbound. […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy