Baylor wrecks Erwin Center finale for UT men’s basketball with 68-61 win

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baylor’s winning streak over Texas continued Monday night in the men’s finale from the Frank Erwin Center.

No. 3 Baylor (25-5, 13-4) outscored No. 21 Texas (21-9, 10-7) by 10 in the second half for the 68-61 win

The Erwin Center opened in 1977, hosting 45 years of Longhorns basketball. Texas will play its 2022-23 games at the Moody Center, which is set to open in April.

Texas honored its men’s basketball coaches who represented the university during the Erwin Center era Monday. Each coach’s name was written on the shoes of the Longhorns players. It’s Chris Beard’s fingerprints that are really showing up on this Texas team, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the defensive-minded and hot-shooting Bears Monday.

The Longhorns look tuned in with the most important month of the college basketball season ahead. Neither team shot the ball well in the first half, but Texas held a three-point advantage thanks in part to some uncommon contributors.

Devin Askew and Jase Febres combined for 13 of Texas’ 30 first-half points. The Longhorns led 30-27.

Baylor changed the pace of the game with its 3-point shooting in the second half. The Bears made 5-of-8 from 3-point range to start the second half, building a 52-47 lead.

Adam Flagler’s 3-pointer with 4:53 to go was Baylor’s sixth of the half and boosted its lead to 59-43. Flagler made five 3-pointers, while Texas went 4-of-23 from 3-point range for the entire game. James Akinjo matched Flagler with 19 points to lead all scorers.

Texas went through a scoring drought at the worst time — aided by Baylor’s strong defense near the rim. Christian Bishop’s layup stopped a 4:45 drought with 1:36 remaining in the game. By that point, Baylor led by seven and was able to just lean on its lead to run out the clock.

Bishop and Marcus Carr each scored 13 for the Longhorns.

Baylor has won 12 of its last 13 games against Texas. The Longhorns suffered their worst loss of the season at Baylor, losing 80-63 at the Ferrell Center in Waco on Feb. 12.

The Bears will likely remain a No. 1 seed in the latest bracket projections. Meanwhile, Texas likely falls to a No. 5 seed with the home loss.

Texas finishes the regular season at No. 6 Kansas on Saturday. Baylor will finish at home against Iowa State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.