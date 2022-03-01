The legend of Bass Reeves

Bass Reeves, the iconic deputy U.S. Marshal whose record speaks for itself, and his story is one you’ll soon see on the big screen.

“Bass has brought a tremendous amount of focus to African-American stories, not just in Arkansas but in the River Valley. That is something that has been lacking,” says Cody Faber, park ranger for Fort Smith National Historic Site.

During the life of Bass Reeves, he was a slave, a confederate soldier, and the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River.

A journey that has captured the attention of local historians and local movie producers.

“This is a passion project for me, I think it’s time for the world to know about this hero who is a part of our history and has been frankly forgotten,” says J Michael Smith with TGE Entertainment.

“The Lone Ranger wishes he was Bass Reeves, not the other way around,” says Faber.

Reeves was born a slave in Crawford County Arkansas, 1838, getting his name from his master William Steele Reeves.

“There are a lot of different stories about how he escaped and went into modern-day,” says Faber.

Faber says once in Oklahoma he made a life for himself in the lawless west.

He did so by creating relations with the natives, relationships the U.S. government saw as valuable.

“For the next several years he worked as a scout for the western district of Arkansas which was created in 1851. It was in Van Buren at the time before moving to Fort Smith,” says Faber.

Reeves is given the title of U.S. deputy marshal in 1875 and during his career, he arrested more than 3,000 people and killed 14 outlaws.

A resume that rivals any of the time and he did it all without receiving a single gun wound.

“Bass’s story doesn’t need to be stretched to be amazing,” says Faber.

A story that warranted a larger-than-life bronze statue in Ross Pendergraft Park, and a story that Smiths feels has been lost in history and couldn’t be more deserving of a feature.

“I’ll never forget them bringing the Bass statue in, and our hope is that this will continue that story,” says Smith.

Smith says with the script complete the film is currently in the pre-production stage, and the goal is to shoot the majority of it in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Faber says he’s excited to see the film, and he’s happy Arkansas black history is being highlighted in this capacity.

“That is something that has been lacking in the last decades as far as modern research goes,” says Faber.

