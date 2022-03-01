ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Woman hit and killed by train in central Fresno, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdcB0_0eRxayaV00 A woman has died after being hit by a train in central Fresno Monday evening.

Fresno police say it happened near North Jeanne Avenue and North Van Ness Boulevard just before 5 pm.

Police say they received multiple calls about the accident. When they arrived, they found her laying on the side of the train tracks.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not know if the woman intentionally stepped in front of the train.

The train crew stopped after the incident and is cooperating with the investigation.

